BMW is giving Chinese buyers a bigger i3 with more rear legroom, three powertrain options, and up to 639 miles (1,028 kilometers) of claimed range.

Article Summary The electric sedan is available in three versions: 30L, 40L, and 50L.

Battery capacities range from 77 kWh to 113.4 kWh, depending on the version. The entry-level model uses an LFP battery, while the two higher-spec versions get NMC packs.

BMW will kick off deliveries of the long-wheelbase i3 electric sedan in January.

BMW has officially put a price tag on its long-wheelbase i3 (NA8) in China, where the Neue Klasse electric sedan starts at 249,900 yuan (approximately $37,500). Developed specifically for the Chinese market, the electric 3 Series is now available to order, with customer deliveries scheduled to begin in January 2027.

Like its stretched iX3 (NA6) crossover sibling, the new i3 comes in three configurations, with BMW adopting a nationwide fixed-price strategy rather than letting dealerships negotiate discounts. The entry-level i3 30L starts at 249,900 yuan, while the i3 40L costs 279,900 yuan ($42,000). At the top of the range, the i3 50L commands 319,900 yuan (around $48,000).

Battery capacity also varies by version. The entry-level model uses a 77-kWh lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery, while the 40L gets an 86.9-kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt pack. The flagship 50L upgrades to a considerably larger 113.4-kWh NMC battery.

China’s BMW i3 Goes The Extra Mile

According to BMW’s official specifications, the three versions deliver CLTC-rated ranges of 708 km (440 miles), 802 km (498 miles) and 1,028 km (639 miles), respectively. The latter figure is particularly impressive, although it’s worth remembering that China’s CLTC testing cycle is considerably more generous than the WLTP standard used in Europe and the EPA cycle used in the United States.

The Neue Klasse sedan also benefits from an 800-volt electrical architecture and BMW’s sixth-generation eDrive technology. DC fast charging from 10% to 80% takes as little as 21 minutes, with the entry-level version needing an extra minute.

As its name suggests, the i3 Long Wheelbase was developed specifically for the Chinese market, where rear passenger comfort is particularly important. Measuring 4,864 mm (191.5 inches) long, 1,865 mm (73.4 inches) wide, and 1,490 mm (58.7 inches) tall, the electric sedan rides on a massive 3,005-mm (118.3-inch) wheelbase.

China’s BMW i3 Is Different In More Ways Than One

Of course, the extra length benefits rear passengers, but that’s not the only change. The stretched i3 also has to comply with a new safety regulation that effectively bans flush door handles. That’s why BMW has fitted the China-spec model with the more conventional door handle design it has been moving away from elsewhere. Eagle-eyed readers will also spot an M logo adorning the Hofmeister kink.

The new i3 is only the beginning of BMW’s latest product offensive in China. The company plans to introduce nearly 20 new or updated models in the country by the end of 2027. Another major product launch is the next-generation X5, which is once again getting the long-wheelbase treatment (G78) for the local market. And yes, the iX5 is also bigger in China.

As with the iX3, the i3 might not remain a China-only affair for long. BMW has expressed interest in exporting more long-wheelbase models, although it has ruled out bringing them to Europe or North America.