The G70 BMW 7 Series is now halfway through its lifecycle. For a car that debuted with a polarizing aesthetic in the first place, it’s definitely interesting to see how the car will evolve. BMW’s mid-lifecycle refreshes typically skew conservative, and that’s more or less accurate when it comes to the new 2027 BMW 7 Series. Overall, it leans in harder to its polarizing aesthetic. But that also keeps it feeling fresh and relevant. Especially compared to its decidedly more classically styled rival, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class. But it’s just as important to see how the car holds up to its original design. So, here’s how the old 7 Series compares to its slightly more modern and refreshed equivalent.

Exterior Design

A grille reconfiguration and new headlight placement are clear changes to the LCI 7 Series. It gives the car a much more chiseled appearance, leaning into the “monolithic” design language. Similarly, the rear looks cleaner and more aggressive, with two thin light strips in each respective taillight. It’s a cleaner, simpler version of the design that overall, has no real downsides. The repositioned headlights (vertically, rather than horizontally mounted) in the front are a drastic improvement that feels a bit more cohesive than the prior iteration. Overall, the LCI model represents a true double-down in the design department. It works, though.

Interior Design

Even bigger changes occur inside the facelifted BMW 7 Series. Gone is the “screen mounted on dash” look of the outgoing iDrive 8-era display. Neue Klasse styling is present and accounted for in the new 7 Series. A smaller, 14.6-inch passenger screen accompanies the center display, marking a first for the model and indeed, the brand itself. A surprising number of changes are noticeable as you eye the cabin; despite only being an LCI, BMW really changed quite a bit about the 7er’s cockpit. New ambient lighting, a new steering wheel design from the Neue Klasse models, and neat new details like Dolby Atmos support make the new 7’s interior an even nicer place than the old one’s.

Performance

Like in the interior and exterior departments, the new 7 Series is a marked improvement over the pre-LCI car. Almost every single model sees power increase, with the range-topper being the electric i7 M70. Output rises to 680 hp (500 kW) and 748 lb-ft (1,015 Nm). Zero to 60 mph takes just 3.8 seconds, which is quite a feat considering the electric limousine is hardly a lightweight. But even lower down the line power increases. Even the entry-level 740i now make 400 horsepower, a testament to the enduring charms of the B58 engine. Another highlight? The hybrid 760e xDrive now makes 313 kW/426 hp and 800 Nm/590 lb-ft.

Technology

iDrive X is likely to have its own usability foibles, but we’re optimistic that the new digs will still be a marked improvement over the iDrive software in the outgoing, pre-refresh car. Aside from the new interface and its accompanying passenger-side screen, tech in the new car will largely be evolutionary, not revolutionary. BMW says there are more apps than ever available for entertainment — including video games and more — and, even more impressive, the rear Theater Screen is now a touchscreen.

In every way we can find, the refreshed G70 BMW 7 Series is an improvement over the last model. While looks are subjective, we have a hard time finding any area where the new 7 doesn’t outshine the old one. Quite handily, we might add. What do you think?