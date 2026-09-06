Now in its fifth generation, the luxury SUV will share the spotlight with two of BMW's Neue Klasse EVs, the i3 and iX3.

Article Summary BMW Italy will officially introduce the new X5 locally on September 11 during a press conference held at the company's stand at the show.

The event takes place in the center of Turin and has free admission.

Now in its third edition, the Turin Motor Show takes place September 11-13.

It’s safe to say that auto shows aren’t what they used to be. There was a time when a major international motor show was one of the most important dates on an automaker’s calendar. New cars were unveiled under bright lights, executives held press conferences, and journalists from around the world flew in to see the latest models in person. Today, things are very different.

BMW’s latest announcement from Italy is a good example of where things stand. The company will participate in the 2026 Salone Auto Torino from September 11 to 13, bringing the BMW iX3 and i3 alongside the revamped X5 for its Italian public debut. That’s still meaningful, but it also highlights how much the role of auto shows has changed.

The internet has fundamentally changed how new cars are presented. Automakers no longer need to wait for a motor show to reveal an important model. They can unveil a car online, send out a press release, publish hundreds of photos and videos, and reach millions of potential customers within minutes.

The New BMW X5 Had A Special Premiere

Case in point, the G65 didn’t break cover at an auto show. Instead, BMW unveiled it where it was born: Spartanburg, South Carolina. In late June, journalists were invited to see the fifth generation of BMW’s original luxury SUV right next to the assembly line where all the magic happens.

There’s also a financial argument to consider. Traditional auto shows require huge stands, transportation, personnel, cars, logistics, hospitality, and weeks of preparation. For automakers trying to control costs, it’s fair to ask whether spending millions on a temporary exhibition delivers a better return than investing that money in digital campaigns or dedicated customer events.

Back in January, BMW’s French division announced that the company would participate in the 2026 Paris Motor Show. It sounded like a firm commitment, especially considering the myriad of new products BMW could showcase. However, the company surprised everyone in July when it announced that a “shift in priorities” had prompted it to abandon its plans to attend the show.

Traditional Auto Shows Are Not Completely Dead

That tells you something about the current relevance of traditional motor shows. However, it would be wrong to say that auto shows are completely irrelevant. There is still something special about seeing a new car in person. Photos don’t properly communicate the size and styling of an X5. Videos don’t always convey the details of its interior. And nothing quite replaces walking around a new model, sitting inside it, opening the doors, and seeing how it compares with the cars around it.

That’s precisely why BMW’s Turin appearance still matters. It’ll be the first time Italians get to see the G65 up close and personal, although the company hasn’t said which version it will showcase. The latest X5 comes with gasoline, diesel, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains, with a hydrogen fuel cell model scheduled for later this decade.

The third edition of the Turin Motor Show takes place from September 11 to 13, with BMW Italy holding a press conference at its stand on the first day.