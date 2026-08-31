Car paparazzi have filmed prototypes of the much-hyped BMW M3 EV, but one big question remains: how much will it weigh?

Article Summary BMW’s first true M car without a gas engine arrives in 2027, featuring a quad-motor setup and simulated gear changes.

Prototypes are still pounding the Nürburgring wearing heavy camouflage, even though the production car is expected to look very similar to the M Neue Klasse concept.

Much of that styling will carry over to the new six-cylinder M3, which isn’t coming until 2028 at the earliest.

At 2,205 kilograms or 4,861 pounds, the new i3 50 xDrive is already considerably heavier than every gas-fueled 3 Series before it. With BMW already confirming that the electric M3 will have four motors instead of two, we wouldn’t be surprised if the “ZA0” ends up even heavier.

Using natural fibers for some body parts, such as the roof panel and mirror caps, could offset some of the weight gain, but even so, it’ll certainly be the heaviest M3 in history by a significant margin. Before BMW divulges all the juicy numbers, prototypes are already clocking up the miles at the Nürburgring.

You can easily tell it’s the full M version by the widened wheel arches that the regular i3 “NA0” doesn’t have. The prototypes also appear to be hiding the split rear spoiler from the M Concept Neue Klasse, which BMW told us won’t change much for the production M3. Whether that’s good or bad, it’s up to you to decide.

The Electric M3 Will Remain (Almost) Faithful To The M Concept Neue Klasse

BMW won’t carry over the concept’s crazy aero package entirely, though, as we can already spot a toned-down rear diffuser. Honestly, that’s probably for the better. Love or loathe how the car looks, much of its styling will carry over to the next-generation M3 with a combustion engine. The “G84” is likely to have slightly different proportions, as we expect the front end to be longer to accommodate the six-cylinder engine where the electric 3 Series has its frunk.

Ahead of next year’s release, the electric M3 has already divulged some of its secrets. Like all future M cars in the EV lineup, it’ll have four motors, one at each wheel. BMW has confirmed a rear-wheel-drive mode that completely disengages the front axle. That will make the car not only more fun to drive but also more efficient when the extra power from the front motors isn’t needed.

The quad motors will draw power from an M-specific battery pack with a net capacity of more than 100 kWh. As for power, Munich remains tight-lipped, but we’re hearing it’ll have at least 800 hp. If that’s too much, an M Performance model could have more than the 600 hp expected from the dual-motor i3 M60. The latter could arrive in Europe before the end of the year, but nothing is official for now.

The electric M3 is just the start. An X3 M with the same powertrain will arrive later in 2027, and we’re already wondering whether an M3 Touring and an X4 M are also in the works. Even CLAR-based models will receive the electric M treatment, beginning with the X5 M in 2028.

Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube