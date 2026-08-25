Article Summary The G67 X7 keeps split headlights and a split tailgate, confirmed by prototype sightings and dealers who've seen the car

Both cues set the X7 apart from the X3 and new X5, which have moved to a more unified look, especially in EV form

The 2027 flagship SUV will also grow slightly larger and pick up door winglets shared with the X5 and iX5

The G67 BMW X7, due to be unveiled in 2027, will carry over the split headlight design of the current car. Prototypes testing on public roads have shown the layout, and dealers who have seen the X7 in person over the past few months have confirmed it independently. It’s not surprising since split headlights are the one design element BMW has been willing to fight for. The X5 has moved to a cleaner, single-unit face, and in electric guise, the iX3 and iX5 look close enough from a distance that telling them apart takes a second look. The X7 sitting this trend out is a deliberate choice in order to differentiate their models even further.

It also lines up with what BMW just did to the 7 Series. The facelifted 7 Series went through a significant redesign and still kept its split headlights, which tells you this isn’t a hangover from an older design language waiting to be phased out. It’s now the identifier for BMW’s top of the range. The 7 Series and the X7 are BMW’s flagship sedan and flagship SUV, sold to overlapping buyers who expect their car to look like the most expensive thing in the lineup. Giving both of them the same signature face, while the rest of the range converges on something more generic, is how BMW keeps that distinction visible from across a parking lot.

What The Spy Shots Suggest About The Shape

Beyond the face, the G67 appears to be trading some of the current X7’s curvature for a squarer, more upright stance. That tracks with where the full-size luxury SUV segment has been heading. The Range Rover, the Escalade, and the GLS all lean into a more vertical, slab-sided presence rather than a swoopy one, and a three-row flagship SUV has practical reasons to follow that: more usable headroom and cargo volume without needing to inflate the footprint further. The G67 is also expected to grow slightly in both length and width over the current model, which would be consistent with a squarer body giving up some visual mass to actual interior space.

We’ve also heard the X7 keeps its split tailgate, the two-piece design with a drop-down lower section that doubles as a bench or a loading lip. The X5 doesn’t offer it, and hasn’t for this generation, which makes the tailgate one more thing that separates the two rather than just badge and size. For a three-row SUV aimed at buyers who actually use the cargo area, that’s not a minor holdover.

Powertrains for the BMW model will be plentiful, including six-cylinder gasoline and diesel engines, with a brawny V8 for the M Performance model spotted here. For the first time, BMW will also sell a fully electric iX7, and yes, ALPINA is going to have its own version. It won’t be the sub-brand’s first EV, though, as that title will go to an i7-based model launching in 2027. Production of the G67 X7 is expected to start in fall 2027.