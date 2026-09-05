BMW has a new idea for drivers who want to slide a car sideways without doing much of the work themselves. A patent application found at the German Patent and Trade Mark Office describes a system that briefly lifts weight off the rear axle to help kick the back end loose, and it has nothing to do with the torque-vectoring tricks BMW M already sells.

Every current method of starting a drift relies on breaking rear grip through some combination of driver input and mechanical trickery. Yank a handbrake mid-turn, clutch-kick a manual to spike the revs, or throw a Scandinavian flick to unsettle the chassis before getting back on the power. All of them lean on the driver’s timing and feel. BMW’s patent skips that requirement almost entirely by going after the suspension itself.

How The System Is Supposed To Work

According to the filing, sensors would detect when a driver is trying to initiate a slide, then trigger the car’s adaptive dampers or active roll stabilization to move unsprung mass “impulsively in at least approximately the upward direction of the vehicle.” In plainer terms, the rear axle gets a quick, controlled hop, which momentarily lightens the rear tires and lowers the amount of torque needed to break them loose. That’s a fundamentally different lever than what BMW M currently pulls with its adjustable traction control and drift analyzer, both of which manage slip through the drivetrain rather than the chassis.

The patent doesn’t stop at getting the car sideways. CarBuzz, which first dug into the filing, reports that the system is designed to track vehicle speed and trajectory once the slide is underway, and it may log steering angle data to restrict when the feature can be activated at all. So this isn’t just an on-off switch for axle hop. It sounds more like a guardrail system that decides whether the driver has earned the privilege of using it in the first place.

Where This Fits With BMW M’s Existing Playbook

BMW M has spent the last several product cycles building software layers between the driver and the limit of grip, and a suspension-based drift assist is a logical, if slightly uncomfortable, next step. The company already lets M5 and M3 owners dial in traction slip percentages and review drift angle and duration after the fact. Lowering the physical threshold required to break traction closes the loop: BMW isn’t just measuring how well you drift anymore, it’s willing to help you get there.

Whether that’s a win for driving enthusiasm or one more sign that the modern M car assumes its owner can’t be trusted with a throttle pedal depends on where you sit on that argument. Patents get filed constantly without becoming production features, so there’s no guarantee this axle-hop trick ever reaches a customer car.