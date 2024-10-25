The G84 BMW M3 gets a tentative production date. According to our sources, and also stated by the usual insider ynguldyn, the next-generation BMW M3, codename G84, will enter production in July 2028. Our source states that the date is not set in stone, but it will certainly be in 2028, just a few months after the unleash of the first-ever M3 electric (ZA0). Specifics around the design of the car and its powertrain are still under wraps, but sources hint – as we reported last month also – the upcoming G84 M3 will include a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, combining a 3.0-liter inline-six engine with an electric motor integrated into the transmission.

It’s anticipated to come solely with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, aiming for a starting output of around 525 horsepower. Sources suggest that the mild-hybrid tech is designed more for efficiency rather than increasing power, so don’t expect a substantial bump in base output over the current generation. There is one big unknown still: the engine code. While the B58 engine currently benefits from mild-hybrid technology, BMW M might ultimately opt for the higher-performing S58 engine—a proven 3.0-liter inline-six that would need to be reworked to meet the upcoming EURO 7 emissions standards. If chosen, the S58 would also incorporate the 48-volt hybrid system to optimize performance and efficiency. For now, the front runner still seems to be the B58. The power output? We’re hearing between 530 and 560 horsepower for the base model, but of course, CS and other special models will deliver a bit more power.

It’s becoming more certain that the G84 M3 won’t come with a six-speed manual transmission. BMW has been steadily phasing out manual gearboxes, particularly outside the U.S., where demand has significantly waned. With the G80/G82 M3/M4 and G87 M2 likely being the last M models to offer a manual option, fans of the stick shift may need to say goodbye to this cherished feature when the current generation concludes.

There are no plans for an M3 Touring for now since the base G51 3 Series Touring has yet to be approved. Same goes for a next-generation BMW M4 since the combustion-powered 4 Series has yet to be renewed in Munich. Instead, BMW is planning an iM4 Coupe and an iM3 Sedan and Touring.