The fully electric BMW iX5 appears in front of the lens in one of the most attractive configurations of the G65 we've seen so far.

Article Summary This iX5 60 xDrive is a well-equipped version featuring the M Sport Package and 23-inch wheels.

BMW painted the electric SUV in Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue and fitted it with a Vintage Coffee leather interior.

It also has the optional front passenger display, along with crystal glass and slate accents.

We may have stumbled upon the most desirable spec of the fifth-generation X5 so far. Shot at a BMW dealer in Poland, this posh SUV shows how the “G65” can look when no expense is spared. It starts as the electric iX5 60 xDrive and then adds a multitude of options for a high-end spec we’re unlikely to see very often once deliveries of the electric luxobarge get underway.

The M Sport Package is nothing to write home about, but the Individual paint certainly makes the iX5 stand out. Frozen Tanzanite Blue nicely complements the black body accents and also works well with the M-branded aerodynamic wheels. Codenamed Polygon 1121 M, these are the largest alloys BMW offers from the factory, measuring a stately 23 inches.

If you’re still not sold on the exterior, the cabin is a lot nicer than the run-of-the-mill X5. BMW dressed up this pre-production prototype in Individual leather finished in Vintage Coffee. It also splurged on the passenger display, a 14.6-inch screen positioned next to the 17.9-inch infotainment display. You can order the SUV without it, but you can’t with the 7 Series facelift. On the flagship sedan, it’s included on the base model and can’t be removed.

The 2027 BMW X5 Is The First Production Car With Real Slate Accents

Speaking of features you can’t delete, all early X5 customers’ cars come with the crystal glass and slate accents. However, you’ll be able to untick the Individual Clear & Bold option box from the end of the year. Should you keep it, BMW is happy to point out that it’s the first automaker to use real slate. It’s a thin layer of stone used as a decorative element along the lower section of the center console, surrounding the crystal glass switchgear.

The video is also a good opportunity to see BMW’s more normal-looking new M steering wheel without the vertical spokes. Since it’s an iX5 for the European market, it has the standard wheelbase rather than the stretched version launching soon in China with more rear legroom. Other upgrades we can spot include the 3D head-up display, Bowers & Wilkins sound system, and manual sunblinds for the rear passengers.

You won’t be able to build the iX5 60 xDrive in the European configurator until next month, and that’s for a good reason. Production isn’t starting until December, with deliveries kicking off in early March.

By the time customer cars start arriving, this particular iX5 will probably remain an outlier rather than the norm. With Individual paint, 23-inch wheels, an upgraded interior, and just about every worthwhile option ticked, it represents the fifth-generation X5 at its most extravagant. Then again, if you’re already spending this much on an electric luxury SUV, why not go all the way? Well, unless you’re saving for the larger iX7 coming next year.

Video: ORGCars / YouTube