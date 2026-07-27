Exclusive to China, the bigger X5 gets a more spacious and luxurious interior with a more room in the back and the Theatre Screen not available on the global model.

Article Summary BMW is extending the wheelbase of the new X5 by 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) for the Chinese version.

Codenamed G78, the longer X5 has the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen shared with the long-wheelbase 5 Series.

The stretched BMW X5 has a slightly different front design but keeps the global model's winglet-style door handles.

It’s only been about a month since BMW introduced the fifth-generation X5, and it has already given the luxury SUV the long-wheelbase treatment. While the global model carries the G65 codename, its bigger brother is known internally as the G78. The Bavarian brand did more than just stretch the wheelbase and call it a day, with several other changes compared with what the rest of the world gets.

Yes, the biggest difference between the two X5 variants is the wheelbase. The China-only version is 130 millimeters (5.1 inches) longer between the axles, resulting in a massive 3,165-mm (124.6-inch) wheelbase. That’s longer than the X7’s, although we’re sure BMW will address that when the second-generation flagship SUV arrives in 2027.

With the new G78, BMW is pushing the X5 further upmarket by borrowing the 31.3-inch Theatre Screen from the 7 Series. That’s hardly surprising, considering the long-wheelbase 5 Series sold in China also features the massive rear screen that folds down from the ceiling. The extra technology and legroom are complemented by more luxurious rear seats for greater comfort than the standard X5.

The New BMW X5 Has A Nicer Interior In China

Even the front passenger seat has been upgraded. Look closer, and you can spot the seat adjustment controls on the lower side of the center console. BMW’s China-specific models typically have nicer interiors, as we recently discovered in the new long-wheelbase iX3. The stretched i3 sedan also appears to offer a more premium cabin than its global counterpart. It’s a bit frustrating to see these regional differences since we’re sure many buyers would appreciate these upgraded interiors.

This is actually the second time the X5 has been stretched for China. As some will remember, the previous-generation G05 also spawned a longer derivative known as the G18. Coincidentally, that model also featured a 130-mm wheelbase extension. BMW has gone a step further this time by giving the larger X5 a subtly redesigned front end to better distinguish it from its global sibling.

The 2027 BMW X5 Long Wheelbase Gets Subtle Exterior Design Changes

While the China-spec iX3 had to undergo an emergency redesign to replace its door handles and comply with a new safety regulation, the new X5 for the local market retains the winglet-style door handles. It still looks a bit different from the G65, and we’re not just talking about the longer rear doors. It features boomerang-shaped graphics at the Hofmeister kink. The rear end is largely carried over, save for a camera mounted on top of the roof spoiler. Presumably, it’s necessary for the driver-assistance technology co-developed with the Chinese company Momenta.

BMW will sell the new X5 in China with combustion engines and as the fully electric iX5. The latter will offer up to 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) of range, significantly more than the standard-wheelbase iX5. However, that figure is based on the more lenient CLTC test cycle. Both the gasoline-powered and electric models will go on sale at the beginning of next year.

Although BMW says the X5 Long Wheelbase is “exclusively for China, from China,” recent reports suggest it could also be offered in India. That would make sense, considering many other long-wheelbase BMW models are already sold outside China.