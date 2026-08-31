Article Summary Codenamed G78, the long-wheelbase iX5 is reportedly getting a China-exclusive REx version.

Chinese media claims it will use a B48 engine, with the turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine acting solely as a generator to recharge the battery.

The four-cylinder engine is unlikely to have any mechanical connection to the wheels.

In a surprising twist, BMW may be reconsidering a range-extender version of the long-wheelbase iX5 for China. A new report claims the long-wheelbase electric SUV could use a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine as a generator. Doing so would bring back a technology BMW abandoned years ago when it discontinued the i3 REx. The alleged model would be based on the freshly unveiled G78 iX5 and would remain exclusive to China. Unlike the i3 hatchback, however, it would not use a two-cylinder motorcycle engine. According to Autohome, BMW would use its larger B48 four-cylinder mill instead. The ICE range extender would generate electricity to recharge the battery rather than drive the wheels.

However, take the report with a proverbial pinch of salt. Only a few months ago, we discussed how BMW had not approved a range-extender production model. Our sources say the company is instead taking a wait-and-see approach as it assesses whether range-extender EVs represent a lasting trend or a temporary spike in demand.

Range Anxiety Already Cured?

BMW has also explained that there might not even be a need for EVs with range-extending engines, given that Neue Klasse brings sixth-generation batteries with cylindrical cells. These offer 20% higher energy density than the old Gen5 prismatic cells, making range anxiety increasingly a thing of the past. Indeed, China’s stretched iX5 is estimated to cover more than 621 miles (1,000 kilometers). That’s plenty of range, albeit with a caveat: The number is based on the lenient CLTC cycle. A range extender could therefore be deemed overkill, yet reports insist the REx recipe is coming back.

BMW has repeatedly emphasized that it will adapt its powertrain strategy according to individual markets. A technology that doesn’t make sense for Europe or America could still have a strong business case in China, particularly if local buyers continue gravitating toward extended-range EVs.

The BMW iX5 REx Is A Definite Maybe

It would also explain why BMW could be reconsidering the technology despite previously telling us that no X5 REx had been approved. The company hasn’t confirmed the latest report, so we’d treat the iX5 REx as a rumor for now. Considering BMW’s history with range extenders, the growing popularity of EREVs in China, and the existence of a China-specific long-wheelbase iX5, this is certainly a rumor worth watching.

If BMW does give the green light, the iX5 could become the sixth member of the lineup in terms of powertrains. Beyond the traditional gasoline and diesel models, the new luxury SUV will also come as a plug-in hybrid and a battery EV. From 2028, a hydrogen iX5 will go on sale in select markets. Autohome alleges the REx is also due to arrive around 2028. If it’s happening, we wouldn’t be too surprised if an iX7 REx followed suit in China.

Source: Autohome