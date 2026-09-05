The V10-powered super sedan arrives as part of the free Spec IV update, which rolls out in two stages, with one launching in October and the other in December.

Article Summary The fourth-generation BMW M5 has appeared in previous Gran Turismo titles, but it has yet to make its way into GT7.

The teaser video briefly shows the sedan, but there’s no word yet on whether the Touring will follow.

In addition to the BMW M5 E60, the racing game will add 11 other cars to its virtual garage.

It’s happening. Long overdue, the V10-powered M5 E60 is finally coming to Gran Turismo 7, a game that launched about four and a half years ago. Developer Polyphony Digital has confirmed that Gran Turismo 7 will receive a massive free Spec IV update soon, with the E60 M5 briefly shown in the announcement trailer. The update will arrive in two parts, with the first scheduled for next month and the second following in December.

The fourth-generation M5 is particularly noteworthy because it has already appeared in previous Gran Turismo games but has been absent from GT7 since the game launched in 2022. Its return means players will once again be able to experience BMW’s famously high-revving super sedan in the latest installment.

Whether the E61 Touring will follow remains unclear, but it would be great to have the wagon as well. Meanwhile, the E60 is the first M5 confirmed for GT7, as neither older nor newer generations are currently available. In total, you can drive 20 vehicles wearing the roundel, plus the BMW V12-powered McLaren F1 GTR race car.

GT7 Is Getting A Dozen Of New Cars Soon

The M5 won’t be coming alone. The video below also shows other additions to the virtual garage, including the Honda MUGEN MOTUL Civic Si Race Car, Citroën 2CV, Honda Stepwgn, Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept, and Xiaomi Vision GT. Six cars have been identified so far, meaning six more remain to be revealed.

Spec IV is shaping up to be considerably more than another routine car-pack update. Sportsland SUGO will join the game in October, while the legendary Autumn Ring will return in December after last appearing in a mainline Gran Turismo game with GT6. The latter will also receive a significantly expanded layout alongside its familiar configuration.

Polyphony is also adding new features, including Vintage, which will showcase cars no longer available to purchase new, and Car Concierge, a service for ordering Used and Legend cars. Driving Experiences, an expanded Car Viewer, a higher Collector Level cap, Shuffle Races, Online Drift Trials, and a new Family mode are also part of the extensive update.

More details about the cars arriving in Spec IV are expected at the Gran Turismo World Series Round 3 in Singapore on October 3. That should reveal exactly when the M5 will become available, whether in October or December. The E60-generation model first appeared in the racing-game franchise with Gran Turismo 4 Prologue, which was released in December 2003. You can also drive it in GT5, GT6, and the PSP version developed for Sony’s PlayStation Portable handheld console.

BMW models available in Gran Turismo 7:

3.0 CSL ’71

3.0 CSL ’73

VGT

M Hybrid V8 ’25

M2 Competition ’18

M3 ’03

M3 ’07

M3 ’89

M3 ’97

M3 GT ’11

M3 Sport Evolution ’89

M4 ’14

M4 Gr.4

M4 Safety Car

M6 GT3 Endurance Model ’16

M6 GT3 Sprint Model ’16

Z4 3.0i ’03

Z4 GT3 ’11

Z8 ’01

i3 ’15