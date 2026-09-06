Based on responses from 78,514 vehicle owners, the JD Power 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study puts the BMW Z4 at the very top of the rankings with the fewest problems.

Article Summary The BMW Z4 recorded just 3.1 problems per 100 vehicles, the lowest score in J.D. Power’s 2026 U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study.

The Z4 topped the study for seat quality, beating every other vehicle evaluated, with an even better result than its 3.2 PP100 score in 2025.

The two-seater G29 roadster has gone out of production without a direct successor in the wings.

The BMW Z4 may already be resting in the car graveyard, but the roadster still has something to brag about. According to the latest J.D. Power U.S. Seat Quality and Satisfaction Study, the sporty convertible has the best seats among all the vehicles included in the 2026 study.

BMW’s defunct two-seater recorded just 3.1 problems per 100 vehicles (PP100), giving it the lowest score in the study. That is also an improvement over last year’s result, when the Z4 recorded 3.2 PP100 and already topped the premium-car ranking. For clarity, J.D. Power measures seat quality based on problems owners report during the first 90 days of ownership.

In other words, this isn’t simply a subjective ranking based on how comfortable a journalist found a particular seat during a short test drive. This year’s study collected responses from 78,514 owners and lessees of new 2026MY vehicles, with the survey conducted from June 2025 through May 2026. A lower PP100 score indicates better seat quality.

The BMW Z4 Has The Best Seats In The Business

The BMW Z4’s result is even more impressive when looking at the competition. The roadster finished ahead of seats found in considerably more expensive luxury vehicles, proving that BMW got the fundamentals right with its sports car. And this is not the first time the Z4 has done it.

Assembled by Magna Steyr in Graz, Austria, the roadster also ranked first in the 2025 study, posting 3.2 problems per 100 vehicles. The G29 went out of production earlier this year, and BMW has no intention of rolling out a direct successor. The same goes for the 8 Series, leaving the 4 Series as the sole surviving convertible. However, car paparazzi have spotted a prototype of a two-door i4 with a folding fabric roof, likely coming before 2030.

Circling back to the study, J.D. Power’s findings also highlight why something as seemingly simple as a car seat can have a major impact on how owners feel about their vehicles. According to the study, seat quality improved across the industry in 2026, with the overall number of reported seat problems falling to 10.0 PP100. The difference between premium and mass-market vehicles also narrowed considerably, to just 0.7 problems per 100 vehicles.

J.D. Power says the increasing availability of advanced features such as memory and massage functions in mainstream vehicles is helping close the gap with premium cars. At the same time, the company notes that complicated seat controls can themselves become a source of dissatisfaction. Who would’ve thought, right?

Source: J.D. Power