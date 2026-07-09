Article Summary BMW's first electric X4, codenamed NA7, is expected to debut in September or October, with production starting in November 2026 at BMW's Debrecen plant in Hungary.

The iX4 arrives as the X4's only powertrain option — BMW has confirmed there's no combustion successor to the outgoing G02.

A 40 xDrive and 50 xDrive are expected to launch the range, with an M60 xDrive reportedly following in 2027.

According to sources, the first-ever BMW iX4 will break cover in the September-October timeframe, ahead of a production start in November 2026 at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary. Internally, the electric Sports Activity Coupe goes by NA7, and it arrives as the sole powertrain option for a nameplate that spent two generations exclusively burning gasoline and diesel.

BMW has been signaling for a while that the X4 wasn’t getting a combustion successor. The G02 wrapped up gas production earlier in 2025 and closed out diesel that November. Even though BMW has yet to officially state this, the growth of the X2 has apparently absorbed the space the old X4 used to occupy. The iX4 picks up the sloped-roof job instead, minus anything resembling a gas tank.

A Similar Lineup Like In The iX3

Two variants are expected to launch the range: a 40 xDrive and a 50 xDrive, both tied to the November production start. An M60 xDrive is reportedly set to join them sometimes in 2027, with a quad-motor X4 M, said to carry the ZA7 code, rumored further out. Mechanically, the iX4 is expected to closely mirror the iX3 NA5, sharing the same Neue Klasse underpinnings: an 800-volt architecture, DC fast charging up to 400 kW, and a 108.7 kWh pack that’s good for roughly 463 horsepower and 473 lb-ft of torque in dual-motor 50 xDrive form, enough for a sub-5-second run to 60 mph on the related iX3.

Born In Hungary

Debrecen is carrying all of it. Every prior X4 came out of Spartanburg, South Carolina, but the electric version breaks with that completely. There’s no plan to build it stateside, and BMW’s plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, isn’t in line for it either, at least for now. The Hungarian factory is already running the iX3, and BMW is reportedly adding a third shift there to keep up with demand for that car. The iX4 will share that capacity from day one, which says something about how confident BMW is in the demand curve for a car nobody has driven yet.

Where will BMW slot the new electric crossover? The iX4 lands into a segment already occupied by the Tesla Model Y and the Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron, both of which had a real head start selling buyers on the idea of a coupe-roofed electric crossover. BMW is betting that Neue Klasse range and charging figures, plus whatever residual pull the X4 name still has, can close that gap. For the first time since the G02 debuted, anyone shopping for a BMW Sports Activity Coupe will have exactly one drivetrain to choose from, because it’s the only one BMW is building.