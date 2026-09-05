Article Summary A Red Bull Driftbrothers BMW M2 packing 1,100hp from a twin-turbo S58 takes on a 640hp Lamborghini Huracan Performante in a drag race.

The drift M2 sends power to the rear wheels only through a five-speed sequential gearbox, while the Huracan's all-wheel drive gives it a launch advantage.

A stock 480hp BMW M2 also joins as a backup rival, highlighting just how big a power deficit it's facing.

Nobody builds a 1,100hp drift car to win drag races. That’s precisely why this matchup works. Mat Watson has gotten hold of a Red Bull-liveried BMW M2 that’s been stripped of its factory purpose entirely and rebuilt to slide sideways for a living. The question he’s asking isn’t whether it’s fast. It’s whether a chassis tuned for sustained oversteer can put that power down in a straight line long enough to trouble a Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

What’s Actually Under The Red Bull Car’s Skin

This isn’t a one-off social media build. It’s the BMW M2 Drift Competition campaigned by Red Bull’s Driftbrothers, Elias Hountondji’s team, and it was built by their own 229performance workshop specifically to race in the 2026 Drift Masters European Championship. The Driftbrothers’ relationship with BMW M goes back to 2021, when they ran a pair of M4 Competition drift cars built around the same engine family. The M2 is the smaller, more powerful successor to that project.

The donor engine is the S58, the twin-turbo straight-six BMW builds for the G87 M2 and its M3/M4 siblings, and 229performance has replaced the twin-turbo layout with a Xona Rotor Single Turbo Custom Fresh Air Antilag System. Displacement stays at 3.0 liters, but the rebuild pushes output past 1,100hp and around 1,200Nm, more than double what the S58 makes in stock form. Getting there took more than a tune: an enlarged cooling system, a reinforced and modified block, and added chassis and strut bracing, all aimed at keeping the engine and chassis alive through minutes of sustained wheelspin rather than a single quarter-mile pull.

That power goes exclusively to the rear axle through a five-speed sequential gearbox, no all-wheel-drive safety net, no dual-clutch software smoothing things out. Curb weight lands around 1,220 kg, light enough that the power-to-weight math looks absurd on paper. It’s also, by design, a car built to break traction on command.

The Huracan Performante Brings None Of The Drama And All Of The Discipline

Lamborghini’s answer is a completely standard Performante: a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 producing 640hp and 600Nm, routed through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox with launch control to all four corners. At 1,482kg it’s the heaviest car in this test, but all-wheel drive and a transmission built for repeatable, brutal launches make up ground the spec sheet alone won’t show.

Half the Red Bull M2’s horsepower, sent through twice as many driven wheels, with a gearbox that doesn’t care how aggressively you dump the clutch. That’s the case for the Lambo.

Mat’s also brought a bone-stock G87 M2 into the mix, and the gap tells its own story: 480hp and 600Nm against the drift car’s 1,100hp and 1,200Nm, a deficit north of 600hp.

Why This Isn’t The mismatch It Looks Like

On paper the Red Bull M2 should demolish both rivals. It has nearly double the Performante’s power in a car that’s roughly 180kg lighter. But a drift car’s entire engineering brief runs opposite to what a drag strip rewards: it wants its rear tires to break loose, not hook up and fire the car forward.

The Huracan should nail the launch, its all-wheel-drive system and launch control doing in the first fifty meters what the M2 can’t replicate off the line. The bet here is that the BMW claws back that deficit once it’s rolling and the single turbo comes fully on boost, assuming the driver can keep 1,100hp pointed straight down a runway with only two driven wheels and a five-speed sequential to manage it.

Whether that bet pays off is exactly what this week’s video settles.