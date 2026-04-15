Article Summary The 2027 BMW 7 Series facelift will debut on April 22 together with the i7.

Some wheel options for the BMW i7 will use 70% secondary aluminum.

Switching to Gen6 round battery cells will slash the CO2e footprint across the supply chain by a third compared to prismatic cells.

BMW’s Neue Klasse philosophy isn’t limited to next-generation hardware and software wrapped in a fresh design. It also extends to building cars more sustainably to reduce the impact on our already fragile planet. Take the iX3, for example. The electric crossover uses secondary raw materials for 33% of its weight. Yes, a full third of the vehicle.

The first modern-era Neue Klasse model features wheels made with 70% secondary aluminum. Similarly, the upcoming i7 facelift will use the same proportion of recycled aluminum for certain wheel designs. This will include a new two-tone set with a five double-spoke “V” design and Individual branding. The size isn’t specified, but it’s clearly on the larger side; we reckon at least 21 inches.

The wheel-related green credentials don’t stop there, as BMW intends to use renewable energy for rim production, including the remaining 30% share of primary aluminum. As expected, there’s no compromise on quality: the higher share of secondary raw materials delivers the same standards as before.

Switching the i7 to round battery cells with Gen6 technology will also reduce the car’s carbon footprint. BMW estimates the CO2e footprint across the supply chain will be cut by 33%. This applies to the i7 60 xDrive compared to the pre-facelift i7 xDrive60 and its Gen5 prismatic cells. The company will use renewable energy to produce the battery cells and obtain the necessary active materials for the anode and cathode.

As previously revealed, Rimac is lending BMW a helping hand with the batteries. Although the i7 facelift will remain on the CLAR platform, Rimac will assist with integrating the 4695 lithium-ion cylindrical cells into the Gen5 module-based architecture. Rimac will assemble the battery pack at its facility near Zagreb before shipping it to Dingolfing, the only plant where BMW builds the 7 Series.

BMW promises the 2027 i7 will charge “much faster,” so expect maximum charging power to exceed today’s 195 kW. However, it likely won’t match the iX3’s massive 400 kW, given the absence of an 800-volt architecture. Like the upcoming i3 sedan, its crossover sibling was developed from the ground up on a dedicated EV platform. In contrast, the i7 will use an evolved version of CLAR, shared with combustion-engine 7 Series models.

One missing piece of the puzzle concerns the 750e and M760e. BMW hasn’t said whether the plug-in hybrid 7 Series variants will also transition to round battery cells. We’ll find out next week when the 7 Series facelift premieres at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show in China.

We’re likely to see only the BMW-badged G70 models at first, but the more luxurious ALPINA G72 derivatives shouldn’t be far behind. And yes, ALPINA is reportedly preparing an i7, possibly a range-topping i7 70 xDrive based on the i7 M70. Purists will undoubtedly have plenty to say about an ALPINA that does away with combustion engines. However, they shouldn’t worry as inline-six and V8 versions are also in the pipeline.