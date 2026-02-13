Article Summary BMW ALPINA models won't be exclusive to a single factory.

The new cars are going to be assembled at existing plants, which BMW is tweaking to accommodate the high-end vehicles.

The first BMW ALPINA model is likely to be based on the 7 Series facelift. It will be followed by an SUV derived from the second-generation X7.

We’ve been talking a great deal about BMW ALPINA as a standalone sub-brand without even seeing a single car. Nevertheless, the excitement continues to build, fueled by the reveal of an updated logo this week. We’ve also been promised heritage colors, a fresh take on the 20-spoke wheel design, and standard high-end leather.

There is one important detail that seemingly everyone has missed: the production location. While BMW remains tight-lipped about where the vehicles will be assembled, it has shared a small but telling detail. The upcoming models badged as BMW ALPINA will be manufactured in “select BMW Group plants.” More importantly, those sites “have been comprehensively enabled to meet the high standards expected of this new and exclusive brand.”

Reading between the lines of a statement packed with marketing jargon, one key point emerges. The use of “plants” confirms that BMW ALPINA models won’t be exclusive to a single factory. That would make sense, given speculation that the BMW 7 Series facelift and second-generation BMW X7 will receive the ALPINA treatment.

The 7 Series G70 LCI debuts this year and will continue to be built in Dingolfing, Germany. BMW has reportedly assigned the ALPINA version a separate internal codename, G72. Similarly, next year’s X7 G67 will get its own codename for the ALPINA variant, namely G69. The full-size luxury SUV will be made in Spartanburg, at the same site where the current G07 is assembled.

Although BMW ALPINA isn’t divulging any powertrain details, the updated logo alone signals a continued commitment to combustion engines. It still features a throttle body and crankshaft, but don’t expect diesel engines to return. In this new era, combustion-powered models will run exclusively on gasoline.

Both the 7 Series and X7 are likely to offer a mix of inline-six and V8 engines, but the V12 ain’t coming back. From what we’ve heard, the venerable V12 will remain exclusive to Rolls-Royce and its Ghost, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and Phantom models. Just as the ultra-luxury brand from Goodwood has embraced electric vehicles, so too will the newly established BMW ALPINA.

The 7 Series G72 is reportedly getting a fully electric variant, likely to be called the BMW ALPINA i7 70 xDrive. As for the X7 G69, it could spawn an iX7 100 xDrive. Based on their naming, both are expected to sit at the very top of their respective lineups in terms of power.

Like the sedan, the SUV could adopt a two-row configuration to maximize rear legroom. Should you want a third row unlokcing six- and seven-seat layouts, you’ll have to get the regular BMW X7. Expect the BMW ALPINA–badged 7 Series and X7 to be fully loaded, with exclusive touches such as retro-inspired paint finishes and upgraded leather upholstery. There certainly won’t be any Veganza inside. Beyond more luxurious hides, customers will reportedly be able to choose from “a selection of desirable materials.”

While past ALPINA models extended to lower segments such as the 5 Series and even the 3 Series, X3, and X4, BMW now intends for its new brand to rival Mercedes-Maybach. Consequently, only top-tier vehicles are likely to receive the ALPINA treatment, positioning them against the Maybach versions of the S-Class and GLS. The electric iX7 is also expected to compete with the Maybach EQS SUV.

BMW describes these new ALPINAs as “standalone automobiles,” likely to emphasize that they’ll be more than gussied-up 7 Series and X7 models. The sedan is expected to debut later this year, although production reportedly won’t begin until mid-2027. The SUV should follow shortly thereafter.