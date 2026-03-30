Article Summary Multiple 2027 BMW 7 Series prototypes were caught undergoing final testing at the Nordschleife.

All of them had the redesigned headlights exposed, revealing a new vertical layout for the low and high beams.

The large kidney grille is still there, but discreetly updated for the facelifted version.

With April around the corner, the wait is nearly over. BMW will reveal the 7 Series facelift at next month’s Beijing Auto Show, which kicks off on the 22nd. Whether the world premiere will coincide with its first public outing remains unclear, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the updated G70 surfaces online a bit earlier.

In the meantime, BMW still has some unfinished business. It has been spotted at the Nürburgring during final testing of its upgraded flagship. Several prototypes were captured by car paparazzi, including one resting between sessions. The walkaround portion of the video highlights a combustion-powered 7 Series with two-tone wheels featuring M Performance branding.

All prototypes wear a redesigned yet familiar front fascia with an updated grille. The shape and proportions of the kidneys appear to have changed. However, they remain far removed from the Neue Klasse i3, revealed earlier this month. BMW will continue the split-headlight theme by separating the daytime running lights from the main units once again. However, the main beams are switching to a vertical layout with stacked light modules.

Revised taillights are visible through the camouflage and appear to feature significantly different graphics. Since the exhaust tips are not integrated into the rear bumper, we can say with certainty it’s not an M Performance model. If it had been an M Lite model, BMW would’ve installed four visible outlets. For the mid-cycle facelift, the M760e plug-in hybrid will allegedly be joined by an M760. However, this potent V8 version is likely reserved for the United States. Logic suggests it might also make it to other non-European markets with more relaxed emissions regulations.

While some might argue there’s no reason to bring a full-size luxury sedan to a race track, the Nordschleife is an ideal proving ground for evaluating drivetrains and other major components. It’s a highly complex circuit with 73 corners, more than 300 meters (1,000 feet) of elevation change, and a 2.1-kilometer (1.33-mile) straight. The Green Hell is a prime location for abusing prototypes and ironing out any kinks before production starts.

The cameraman wasn’t able to capture the interior, but the 7 Series LCI’s cabin is hardly a mystery. BMW is transitioning its largest sedan to the all-new dashboard layout seen in the electric i3. The company has promised some degree of differentiation between models, and the 7er could become the first to offer a front-passenger display.

The 7 Series isn’t the only model set to retain its radical design and further distance itself from the rest of the lineup. Next year’s X7 (G67) will also adopt the oversized kidney grilles and split lighting. Luxurious ALPINA derivatives of both the sedan and SUV will follow shortly after their respective BMW-badged counterparts.