An ASMR-style video shot at Lake Como during the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este offers a soothing way to discover the facelifted 7 Series in M760e guise.

Article Summary The video was shot during the 2026 Concroso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, where BMW brought the 7 Series facelift.

The featured car is an M760e with a glossy-and-black Tanzanite Blue paint job.

The plug-in hybrid M Performance model is now more powerful and quicker than the pre-facelift M760e.

Although ALPINA’s stunning new design study took center stage at the 2026 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, it wasn’t the only new BMW displayed at Lake Como. The 7 Series LCI shared the spotlight with the coupe, and the G70 put its best foot forward by arriving in Italy as an M Performance model. Aside from being the more desirable M760e, it also featured the Dual-Finish paint job. This is a new Individual upgrade that combines black and matte shades of the same color. Price? €14,000 in Germany.

BMW is now showing off the Tanzanite Blue M760e it filmed during a rainy day in Italy. While official videos from automakers typically include commentary, that’s not the case here. The footage was recorded in ASMR style, so you won’t hear company spokespersons explaining what makes the facelifted flagship so special.

There’s more to the facelift than what’s immediately noticeable. The updated front and rear designs aren’t the only changes, as the LCI also brings subtle tweaks to the profile. BMW has redesigned the side mirrors on the M Performance versions, so the M760e and the i7 M70 now feature this new design with an M-colored motif. Expect to see the new mirror style on next year’s V8-powered 7 Series as well.

The New 7 Series Has A Cleaner Profile

Additionally, the automatic door buttons are no longer visible. BMW moved them underneath the door handles to give the 7 Series a cleaner profile. Since we’re talking about the luxobarge’s silhouette, the featured wheels are an optional 22-inch Individual set with a V-spoke design. The two-tone “1099” set costs an extra €1,600 in Germany, making it the most expensive wheel option available.

Being a promo video, it’s no surprise we’re looking at a fully loaded 7 Series. The M760e features the optional 31.3-inch Theatre Screen, which is now a full touchscreen and includes a camera for meetings. Up front, the 14.6-inch passenger display comes standard and sits next to the 17.9-inch main screen. At eye level, the Panoramic Vision windshield projection is also included, even on the entry-level configuration.

Although BMW chose to feature the M760e, the electrified M Performance model won’t be available at launch for the facelifted 7 Series. It goes on sale in November, with pricing in Germany starting at €159,900. With the numerous options shown in the video, you’re bound to get close to the €200,000 mark, but that’s how the cookie crumbles when you’re buying the very best BMW has to offer.