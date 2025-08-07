Not long to go until the new iX3 breaks cover, signaling BMW’s much-hyped revival of the Neue Klasse. Although we’ve obsessively covered the electric crossover in the build-up to its premiere on September 5, we’re still learning new things. For example, it’ll be the cleanest EV ever made by the German luxury brand, using recycled materials for roughly a third of its weight. That’s right: 33%.

Speaking with Forbes, BMW’s Head of Sustainability Vehicle Projects, Juergen Froeschl, revealed the next-gen iX3 will contain a whopping 740 kilograms (1,631 pounds) of reused materials. From secondary aluminum and recycled plastics to old fishing nets and ropes, the electric crossover will repurpose a wide variety of discarded materials.

For instance, the plastic used inside originates from a whopping 140 PET bottles. Recycled fishing nets sourced from southern France account for 30% of the material mix used in the front trunk. Secondary aluminum represents 70% of the cast aluminum wheels and 80% of the wheel carriers and swivel bearings.

BMW explains it could rely even more on secondary materials if it had greater access to a steady flow of high-quality raw inputs. The German luxury brand pledges it won’t skimp on quality either: “These days, the quality is comparable to a 100% primary material, at a much lower CO₂ cost.” Speaking of the carbon footprint, the battery pack accounts for half, but massive improvements have been made there as well. The Gen6 cylindrical cells consist of 50% secondary cobalt, lithium, and nickel.

As you can imagine, these efforts haven’t been made just for one model. The iX3 is the first of many Neue Klasse vehicles arriving over the coming years. BMW has so far confirmed a long-wheelbase version of the crossover for China and a globally available sedan. The latter is likely to revive the i3 moniker when it goes on sale in 2026. Technically, the i3 name never died. BMW sells a stretched electric 3 Series Sedan in China with the alphanumeric designation introduced on the quirky hatchback.

If we’re to believe the rumor mill, BMW is cooking up an i3 Touring and even an iX4. Both are believed to replace today’s combustion-engine cars. Bavaria has already confirmed there won’t be another X4 with a gas engine. Additionally, reports suggest the gasoline-powered 3 Series Touring won’t be renewed either. The ICE Touring’s demise would certainly come as a shock. Seeing the glass half full, at least there’s still the bigger 5er with a long roof.

Source: Forbes