One of the BMW 7 Series models introduced at the International Media Launch of the luxury limousine was an i7 xDrive60. But not just any i7: this one was painted in the Frozen Deep Grey color from BMW Individual. We’ve seen the color before since it seems to be the one of the launch colors for the new 7 Series, but it looks even better under the Californian sun. The BMW i7 xDrive60 gets an interesting color palette.

Frozen Colors – An Additional $5,000

Most of the colors are current favorites like Aventurin Red and Tanzanite Blue, but there’s also some new Frozen colors (Pure Grey and Deep Grey) and “Space Silver Metallic”, only available on the Luxury trim cars. Carbon Black is present also and it’s one of our favorites. All of the colors come at no cost, except Dravit Grey and Tanzanite ($1950 each) and the Frozen colors ($5,000). In this case, the i7 we drove was painted in Frozen Deep Grey.

Naturally, the extravagant cabin of the BMW i7 offers a lot of different options. Choose between Extended and Full Merino Leather options, and then pick your color. Full Merino Leather will set you back $5,450 and a special Smoke White interior with cashmere inlays commands $6,300. Other colors include Amarone, Tartufo, and black. There’s five choices for interior trim and you can never go wrong with a Carbon Fiber trim – an obvious choice in an M Sport car.

The Impressive Theater Screen

BMW also went all out when it comes to the tech inside our tester. Aside from the Bowers and Wilkins Diamond Surround system, the Executive Package and Crystal Headlights, this BMW i7 also featured the 8K 31″ Theater Screen. It’s not only the largest screen ever present in a BMW, but also a must if you travel with kids. The image, the sound and streaming options will make for a fun road trip.

Dual Electric Motors

The BMW i7 xDrive60 is powered by dual electric motors, made using no rare earth materials at all. Maximum power output is 536 horsepower and 549 lb-ft of torque. According to BMW, 0-60 mph happens in 4.5 seconds and the i7 has a top speed of 149 mph. Those two electric motors, which provide torque-vectoring all-wheel drive, get their energy from a 101.7 kWh (usable) battery pack, which is said to be capable of up to 300 miles of range. That range figure is a BMW-estimated figure, based on EPA testing procedures.

It’s worth mentioning the xDrive60 is currently the sole member of the i7 lineup, but the family will grow in 2023 to include the M70. It will deliver a healthy power boost from 544 hp and 549 lb-ft (745 Nm) to 660 hp and a mountain-moving 737 lb-ft (1,000 Nm) of torque.

We will have a full review of the BMW 7 Series family on November 6!