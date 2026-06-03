Article Summary The G95 BMW X5 M has been spotted in production-ready form for the first time, with an M-specific front end that reads as a completely different car from the standard iX5.

Blue brake calipers, a perforated brake setup, larger lower air intakes, and an upper intake above the number plate confirm M status from the outside.

Production at Spartanburg is scheduled for April 2028; four motors are expected, targeting 800-900 hp in line with BMW's other full-M EVs.

The G95 BMW X5 M has been spotted for the first time in production-ready form, and it looks nothing like the standard iX5 that has been lapping the Nurburgring alongside it. That is not a small distinction — we have been watching G65 X5 and iX5 prototypes circulate for months at this point, and the M version reads as a genuinely different car from the outside.

Neue Klasse Design. As Expected

Start at the front. Where the standard iX5 carries over a relatively clean bumper treatment from the G65 family, the X5 M gets a completely reworked airflow design. The lower section of the bumper has significantly larger air intakes — wider and more aggressive than anything on the non-M cars. Above the number plate sits a wide dedicated intake, which the iX5 60 xDrive does not seem to have it. The kidney grille remains closed, as expected on an EV, but everything around it is doing noticeably more work visually.

The braking hardware confirms M status without any ambiguity. Blue brake calipers are visible, and the setup appears perforated — consistent with the carbon-ceramic option BMW has offered on M cars. On the current F96 X5 M Competition, those calipers take quite a bit of camouflage to miss. Here, the photographers caught them clearly.

The rear end tells the same story. The bumper has a sportier cut than what we have seen on the G65 family so far, and there is a new spoiler element mounted above the standard rear spoiler. Exactly what aerodynamic role that piece plays on an SUV going 170 mph is a question BMW’s engineers can presumably answer.

What We Expect Under The Bodywork

BMW’s full-M electric cars are moving toward a quad-motor layout. We expect the G95 X5 M to use the same motor setup as the ZA0 electric M3 and the ZA5 X3 M. That is two motors per axle, not one, which is how the M division intends to deliver genuine M-style torque vectoring without a mechanical differential doing the heavy lifting.

On power output, BMW has not confirmed a number for the X5 M. The iX5 M70 xDrive M Performance variant, slated for production in September 2027, should have at least 650 horsepower. The full-fat M model should be higher still, but probably not by as much as some are hoping. The current XM Label Red produces 748 hp. Expect the X5 M to land in the 800-to-900 hp range — formidable, but deliberately kept below the 1,000 hp threshold that BMW has so far reserved for nothing.

The standard X5 already carries a 147.8 kWh battery (per leaks and not confirmed by BMW), the largest BMW has ever fitted to a production car. BMW is using 800-volt architecture with a cell-to-pack design on the CLAR platform, which is not ideal for packaging but gets the job done. The M version will likely carry the same pack. With four motors drawing from it, range will take a hit relative to the 60 xDrive — that is simply the physics of adding two more drive units.

Production Starts In 2028

Production of the G95 X5 M is scheduled to begin in April 2028 at the Spartanburg plant in South Carolina. That is roughly a year after the iX5 M70 xDrive arrives, and nearly two years after the standard G65 X5 enters production in August 2026.

BMW is not making this easy for anyone trying to keep track. Between now and the X5 M hitting the line, the X5 family will have launched a base iX5 60 xDrive, a plug-in hybrid M60e, a combustion M60 xDrive powered by the S68 V8, an iX5 M70, and eventually the hydrogen iX5 — all before the full M electric model arrives. It is the most fragmented M launch schedule BMW has attempted, and it reflects a company trying to serve very different customers with very different requirements out of a single platform.

A gas X5 M is also coming. Reports point to the S68 V8 in mild-hybrid form for European compliance, with full power likely preserved for U.S. market cars. That car and the X5 M will share the G95 designation and the Spartanburg line, which puts BMW in an interesting position: first time the M division will offer genuine gas and electric alternatives at the same performance tier on the same chassis.

Whether either car can replicate what the F96 X5 M Competition does dynamically — in an SUV that will be heavier regardless of which drivetrain it carries — is the question that will have to wait for an answer. These spy shots tell us the M team is at least taking the exterior treatment seriously. The rest of the answer comes in 2028.