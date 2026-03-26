Article Summary Prototypes of the BMW M5 facelift were seen this week at the Nordschleife.

The test cars had the Neue Klasse front design, but that might not be the final look.

The 2028 BMW M5 could adopt an evolutionary look instead by featuring minor tweaks compared to the existing model.

BMW is working around the clock to give most of its lineup a Neue Klasse makeover within the next couple of years. In the case of the 5 Series, and by extension the M5, the story is a bit more complicated. When we first saw the prototypes, the facelifted models featured a completely redesigned front end that would later appear on the new i3.

However, subsequent test cars had a less radical makeover. Instead, those prototypes featured an evolutionary front fascia, remaining faithful to the current design. Shot this week at the Nürburgring, a spy video shows two prototypes undergoing testing, but not with the toned-down redesign. Instead, these cars wear the full Neue Klasse look again.

That being said, we strongly believe this is not the design BMW has locked in for the 2028 M5 facelift. Our sources close to Munich have told us the “G90” sedan and “G99” wagon will build on existing versions rather than receive a striking redesign, as this spy footage would have you believe.

If you’re wondering why these cars have a design BMW is unlikely to use, there’s a logical explanation: cost. Building prototypes is expensive, and the company isn’t going to waste these cars by simply discarding them. Even if that’s not the final look, the vehicles remain highly relevant for testing various components.

Separately, a fresh batch of spy photos reveals even more M5 prototypes. One of them is the Touring, and it seemingly has smaller kidney grilles. Of course, that could be the camouflage playing tricks on us, although other recently spotted test cars also appeared to have a shrunken grille.

New Interior Design

Neue Klasse face or not, the M5 is definitely transitioning to BMW’s new dashboard layout. Launched last year on the iX3 crossover before the i3 sedan arrived earlier this month, the revamped cabin will spread across nearly the entire lineup. The 7 Series is next in line, with the facelifted model’s debut scheduled for next month. Later this summer, the next-generation X5 will also receive the central touchscreen and Panoramic Vision.

All these cars we’ve mentioned are putting the rotary knob in the rearview mirror. Similarly, the G90/G99 will lose the dial next year. There are already spy shots illustrating the simplified interior, so it’s clearly happening on both the 5 Series and M5.

In the meantime, BMW has downgraded the M5’s twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 engine in Europe to comply with stricter emissions regulations. The Euro 7 standard is forcing engineers to reduce ICE horsepower, but the loss is offset by the electric motor. Combined, the M5 still delivers the same output as before: 717 hp.

Photos: ringprototypes / Instagram, Video: Carspotter Jeroen / YouTube