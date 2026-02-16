Article Summary The BMW M5 Touring has been caught on camera by car paparazzi in snowy Sweden.

Although the G99 is fully camouflaged, most of the changes will take place at the front.

The facelifted version is due in mid-2027, together with the G90 M5 Sedan.

BMW wants to align most of its lineup with the Neue Klasse aesthetic within a short timeframe. The 2026 iX3 starts a revolution in design that will spread across 40 models by late 2027. These substantial changes won’t affect only next-generation products but also current models. However, facelifted cars like the M5 won’t fully transition to the new design language.

New spy shots of the G99 from freezing Sweden show BMW testing the facelifted M5 Touring. Although the super wagon is fully cloaked in camouflage, Munich’s ultimate family car won’t be a clean-sheet redesign. Instead, most styling tweaks appear limited to the front fascia, aligning the look with the upcoming i3 sedan.

This M5 wagon prototype seems to be a US-spec car, judging by the orange side reflectors on the front bumper. It has a smaller grille, as the kidneys seem downsized to make room for a horizontal slat. Even with all the camo, it’s easy to see the headlights have a new shape and no longer sweep upward to follow the hood shut line.

If you’ve been hoping for a return to a V8-only powertrain, prepare to be disappointed. The flap covering the charging port remains in place, indicating the twin-turbo “S68” engine will once again work alongside an electric motor. However, something is missing. Notice the mirrors lack the M-specific design. This isn’t the first time a future M model has been spotted without the more aggressive wing mirrors.

The electric M3 (ZA0) and the next gas-powered M3 (G84) have also been seen with regular mirror caps. Additionally, the new M Performance 3 Series (G50) will likely forgo the design for the rumored M350. It’s too early to know why, but it could relate to BMW’s push for a cleaner look as part of the Neue Klasse philosophy.

As you’ve probably already noticed, these standard-looking mirrors differ from those currently fitted to the 5 Series Touring (G61). Whether the new design will be shared across the entire range remains unclear. However, it would make sense for the high-performance M5 to retain a specific setup. It’s also possible this prototype simply doesn’t feature the final mirror design.

The rest of the car appears identical to the current M5 Touring, though the taillights are expected to receive new graphics. And speaking of features that won’t return, the tailgate glass remains fixed, with no option to open the rear window independently of the hatch.

Although facelifted M5 prototypes are already a common sight, the world premiere is still some time away. BMW is highly unlikely to reveal the updated G90/G99 this year, especially if production isn’t scheduled to begin until mid-2027. If that timeline holds, the official debut is likely at least a year away.