BMW has pledged to roll out 40 new or updated models by the end of 2027. The M5 falls into the latter category, as the super sedan is scheduled for a Life Cycle Impulse. We’ve already seen spy shots of a camouflaged prototype, even though the “G90” only hit the market in November 2024. The more practical “G99” Touring followed shortly after, so don’t expect the LCI models to appear anytime soon.

The facelifted M5 duo is allegedly going into production in July 2027, which would put the start of customer deliveries less than two years from today. Well before the updated models hit the configurator, details about their color options are already emerging. A well-known BMW insider on the Bimmer Post forums had access to data showing the initial shades planned for the updated cars:

Alpine White

Carbon Black

Black Sapphire

Sophisto Grey Brilliant

Marina Bay Blue

Storm Bay

Brooklyn Grey

Frozen Brooklyn Grey

As with the 2027 3 Series and i3 colors we discussed yesterday, this list for the M5 is likely incomplete. If none of these tickle your fancy, the M5 is in a privileged position by offering a vast selection of Individual paints. The current car is available in no fewer than 150 special colors, so there should be something for everyone.

This initial list doesn’t include any new shades, but here’s hoping BMW will add fresh paint options for the M5. Should a CS version follow, it would make sense for the limited-run special edition to offer exclusive finishes. However, the M division hasn’t confirmed a Competition Sport variant, and even if it happens, it won’t arrive before the facelift.

Beyond exterior colors, the same BMW insider claims to know what’s coming inside the cabin. The Individual leather upholstery is reportedly set to include Silverstone/Black, Red/Black, Kyalami Orange/Black, and Black. As previously reported, the facelifted G90 and G99 are also expected to make more generous use of Alcantara.

How much of the Neue Klasse design language will carry over to the M5 is unclear. Even if the exterior ends up being an evolution of today’s car, expect a revolution inside. BMW’s new iDrive infotainment system, paired with a pillar-to-pillar projection at the base of the windshield, will completely transform the dashboard.

The new iX3’s simplified cabin will influence the 40 models mentioned earlier. While BMW won’t simply copy and paste the design across the lineup, we anticipate a screen-heavy layout and further reduction in physical switchgear. And yes, that also means the beloved rotary knob will disappear from the M5. By extension, the regular 5 Series (G60/G61) will also adopt the fully rethought layout.

Source: Bimmer Post