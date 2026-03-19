Article Summary BMW's San Luis Potosí plant will build the iX3 crossover from 2027 and the i3 sedan beginning 2028.

The i3 NA0 will initially go into production this August at the Munich plant in Germany.

A long-wheelbase i3 NA8 for China will launch next year.

BMW is an automotive giant with factories around the world, giving it the flexibility to better cater to regional needs while improving cost control. A single model can be built at multiple plants, as has historically been the case with the 3 Series. For example, the outgoing “G20” is currently produced in Munich, Chennai, Rayong, and San Luis Potosí. Additionally, the long-wheelbase 3 Series/i3 (“G28”) is assembled in Shenyang.

Likewise, the next-generation 3 Series will also have a global manufacturing footprint. Production kicks off in Munich in August this year, where BMW will build only the fully electric i3 (“NA0”). The “G50” with combustion engines will instead be assembled in Dingolfing starting at the end of 2026.

We’ve now learned that the i3 will also be produced in Mexico starting in 2028. Before that, the iX3 (“NA5”) will begin rolling off the assembly line there in 2027. In the meantime, BMW has already added a second shift at its all-new Debrecen plant in Hungary, where the crossover is currently exclusively made.

Much like the iX3 is getting the long-wheelbase treatment (“NA6”) for the Chinese market, the i3 will follow suit. The “NA8” sedan is scheduled to launch locally next year, as BMW aims to reverse the slump in sales in the world’s largest car market. It’s too early to say whether the elongated sedan will be sold outside China. Still, it’s possible, considering the stretched iX3 is also heading to at least four additional markets: India, Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

BMW has not said whether U.S.-spec i3 models will be sourced from the Mexican plant once production begins in San Luis Potosí. For now, the U.S.-bound sedan will come from Munich, although American customers will have to wait. While deliveries in Europe start this fall, the U.S. launch isn’t happening until 2027.

The situation is similar for the iX3. Although BMW has already begun delivering the SUV in Europe, the U.S. market launch won’t take place until the summer.

Looking ahead, another 3 Series Touring is in the pipeline, potentially offered with both combustion engines and electric drivetrains. The long-roof model is even under consideration for North America, but a final decision has yet to be made. It remains unclear whether the U.S. would receive the i3 Touring (“NA1”), the 3 Series Touring (“G51”), or both.

Other models in this segment could include the already spied iX4 (“NA7”) and a rumored i4 (“NA1”) two-door coupe. As for the i4 liftback, it won’t return for another generation, as BMW views the new i3 sedan as its de facto replacement.