Article Summary Rosso Corsa Uni (P7K) costs around $5,000 over base through BMW Individual and is available on both the G90 M5 sedan and G99 M5 Touring.

The color reads more serious than other M5 reds — darker, closer to blood than tomato — and works especially well on the Touring's long roofline.

Around 150 Individual colors are available for the M5, but Rosso Corsa is the only red in the lineup that reads as genuinely distinctive rather than simply vivid.

Rosso Corsa doesn’t really belong to BMW. But that’s exactly what makes it interesting. The color — paint code P7K, Rosso Corsa Uni, available through BMW Individual for around $5,000 over base — traces its origins to Italian national racing colors from the 1920s. Maserati ran it. Alfa Romeo ran it. Lancia ran it. Then Ferrari made it so thoroughly their own that putting it on a car from Dingolfing will certainly turn head. Looking at both the G90 M5 sedan and the G99 M5 Touring through the Individual configurator, the color works better than it has any right to.

Why The M5 Earns It

Not every BMW can carry a saturated red. The G87 M2 in red reads like a toy — the color overwhelms the proportions on a car that compact. Even the G80 M3, which wore Imola Red and Rosso Corsa in previous generations, looks slightly overwrought in a strong red because the body panels are already busy enough on their own.

The G90 M5 is a different case entirely. At 5,060 mm long, 1,970 mm wide, and approximately 2,435 kilograms in European spec, there is enough surface area for the color to breathe rather than dominate. Rosso Corsa Uni is a solid paint — no metallic flake to fracture the light — which means it sits deep and even across the flanks. On a car this size, that consistency seems to work well, at least in the configurator.

The black air intakes sharpen it further. The contrast between the Rosso Corsa body and the dark front bumper openings gives the sedan an aggressive face that a lighter color would soften into something more ordinary. Paired with some M dual-spoke wheels in Bicolor Black, the overall effect will be even more eye catchy.

The Touring, If Anything, Wears It Better

The G99 M5 Touring already served as the official safety car for the Romanian Retro Racing series in Rosso Corsa, which tells you something about how it reads in motion. Of course, the M5 Touring is not a subtle car in any color, but in Rosso Corsa, it makes the wagon even cooler.

It also helps that the Touring delivers incredible power. The S68 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 paired with an electric motor, 717 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, runs from 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds. In the United States, where the Touring has reportedly been outselling the sedan, the starting price is $125,300 before options. Add the Individual paint and the spec climbs quickly, but then you are not configuring an M5 Touring in Rosso Corsa to be sensible about money.

What BMW Individual Actually Offers

Around 150 colors are available for the M5 through the Individual configurator, which is either liberating or paralyzing depending on your patience. The red options alone include Fire Red (standard, no premium), Imola Red, Ruby Star, Light Red, St James Red, Chili Red and Rosso Corsa Uni, and much more.

The configurator also lets buyers combine the paint with a carbon fiber roof, shadow line trim, and multiple wheel choices in ways that dramatically shift the character of the result. The Rosso Corsa sedan shown at BMW Welt in Munich was paired with black accents throughout, which is the right call. Anything chrome or silver against this red would push the envelope quite a bit in terms of looks.

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