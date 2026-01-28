BMW is preparing for the Euro 7 regulations set to take effect in the European Union next year. Rather than waiting until the last minute to implement the necessary measures, it’s already making changes to the M5. There’s both good and bad news for the G90 sedan and its more practical G99 wagon sibling.

The twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 will be detuned from 577 horsepower to 536 hp, a reduction of 41 hp. Even though the “S68” will produce fewer Bavarian-bred ponies, the total system output will remain unchanged. BMW M is adjusting the electric drive’s software to preserve the combined output at 717 hp.

The updates introduced for the Euro-spec M5 will also apply to markets outside the EU that follow the same regulations. In those regions, the super sedan and wagon will switch to a V8 running the Miller combustion process. This setup reduces emissions while improving efficiency, allowing the M5 to meet the stricter Euro 7 standard.

Additionally, M5s for those markets benefit from further-optimized engine management and improved exhaust aftertreatment. BMW says there will be no performance losses compared to the current models, but it doesn’t specify whether torque has changed from the V8’s 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). When combined with the electric motor, the current plug-in hybrid M5 delivers a total of 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

The switchover is scheduled for March 2026, when the XM Label will receive similar updates. BMW’s most powerful production vehicle ever is also transitioning to the Miller combustion process. The M division confirms the SUV retains its total system output of 738 hp, though torque remains unspecified. For reference, the electrified M flagship currently produces 1,000 Nm (737 lb-ft).

The lesser-known XM 50e is not mentioned in the announcement, suggesting it may not require changes to comply with Euro 7. As a reminder, the entry-level model pairs a smaller six-cylinder B58 engine with an electric motor. It’s primarily aimed at Europe, though it’s sold in other markets as well, just not in North America. Last year, BMW removed the standard V8 model globally from the G09 lineup, leaving only the 50e and the Label.