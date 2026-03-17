Article Summary Real Madrid previously used the BMW XM and M5 Touring as Safety Cars.

The new BMW iX3 Safety Car will make its public debut on March 22 for the derby against Atlético de Madrid.

The Neue Klasse SUV has a special livery bearing the "Rethink The Game" slogan.

After a couple of plug-in hybrids, the next Safety Car for Real Madrid skips the combustion engine altogether. BMW follows up the XM and M5 Touring with the new iX3, its first EV of the modern Neue Klasse era. The livery has changed compared to last year’s wagon, but the “Rethink The Game” slogan carries over.

Featured here is the iX3 in 50 xDrive guise, the only version available at launch. BMW has splurged on the M Sport Package and 20-inch aerodynamic wheels. We’re glad to see BMW color-coordinated the parking sensors with the new livery, which it didn’t do for last year’s super wagon.

Of course, this isn’t really a Safety Car since it won’t lead the pack in a race series. Instead, it serves as a marketing tool to promote the collaboration between BMW and Real Madrid. The Spanish football team switched sides in mid-2022, choosing BMW over Audi after nearly two decades of sponsorship.

Now in its fourth season, the tie-up extends to the basketball team. Additionally, the partnership also covers women’s football and basketball squads. As part of the ongoing collaboration, players take home new vehicles, most of which are either hybrids or EVs. The cars have already been delivered for this season.

As for the iX3 Safety Car, it will make its first public appearance on Sunday. BMW Spain will display the electric crossover on March 22 at the Santiago Bernabéu during Real Madrid’s match against Atlético de Madrid.

Looking ahead to next year, it wouldn’t be surprising if the iX3 makes way for the i3, effectively its sedan sibling. The second Neue Klasse model arrives tomorrow before going on sale in Europe in the second half of the year. Then again, BMW could opt for a different Safety Car for the next season, as other fresh products are on the horizon.

The 7 Series facelift premieres in April and will be followed shortly by the X5, including an iX5. The latter is also a strong candidate for Safety Car duty, given Real Madrid’s push for electrification and sustainability.