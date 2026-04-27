Article Summary The BMW i3 40L stretches to 118.3 inches between the axles — longer than a 5 Series — with heated rear seats and a flat floor not confirmed on the standard car.

A long-wheelbase iX3 priced around $70K would fill a real gap between the standard iX3 at $60K and the X5 at $85K+, without cannibalizing either.

The China tariff problem is real, but BMW already has Neue Klasse production coming online in Munich, Debrecen, and San Luis Potosí — making a U.S.-bound LWB variant a business decision, not an engineering one.

BMW just showed two cars at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show that you cannot buy here. Both ride the same Neue Klasse platform as the i3 sedan and iX3 crossover that are coming to U.S. showrooms. The difference is four inches of wheelbase — 108 millimeters added between the axles, all of it going to the people in back. There’s a leg rest for the front passenger. Headrest cushions you’d normally see in a 7 Series. An interior that actually looks considered rather than just costly. China gets them. We don’t. So let’s see if we can make the case for why we should get them.

BMW i3 and iX3 Long Wheelbase

The i3 Long Wheelbase — BMW codes it NA8, the standard i3 is NA0 — takes the global car’s 114.1-inch wheelbase and stretches it to 118.3 inches. That’s longer between the axles than a current 5 Series. The rear doors are bigger, the rear legroom is considerably better, and because the Neue Klasse platform was designed ground-up as an EV architecture, the floor is completely flat. No transmission tunnel to straddle. The middle rear seat is actually usable.

The iX3 Long Wheelbase adds the same 108 mm. On a crossover, the impact is different: you end up with a wheelbase of 3,005 mm — which matches the current X5 — in a body with the footprint of an X3. Cargo volume climbs to 1,900 liters with the seats folded, up 150 liters over the standard iX3. That’s real storage gain, not spec sheet padding.

Beyond the dimensions, both cars get content the standard-wheelbase versions don’t have. The iX3 LWB includes rear headrest cushions — the kind of item you tick as an option on a 7 Series. The front passenger gets a leg rest. In photos, the cabin looks exceptionally plush, with features not usually seen outside a flagship car. Power and charging are the same as the global iX3: 463 hp from the dual-motor 50L xDrive setup, 800V architecture, 400 kW peak DC charging.

Key numbers:

i3 L wheelbase gain over standard: +4.3″ (108 mm)

i3 L wheelbase: 118.3″ — longer than the current 5 Series

iX3 L wheelbase: 3,005 mm — matches the current X5

iX3 L cargo gain: +150 liters (seats folded)

The gap nobody is filling

BMW’s U.S. EV lineup, as it’s shaping up, has real daylight in the middle when it comes to pricing and product positioning. The new iX3 standard version is rumored to start at least $60,000 in the United States while an iX5 BEV could start be priced at least $20,000 more, considering where the iX xDrive60 sits today. Even though BMW likes to leave plenty of room between products, offering another model in the middle could bring more buyers, instead of trying to sway them towards the lower or higher end of the spectrum. A long-wheelbase iX3 priced around $70,000 sits right in the middle without touching either end. It will also offer good interior space since it runs on the dedicated NCAR platform compared to the CLAR setup for the iX5.

Same goes for the BMW i3 50 xDrive which should start in the $50-$60,000 range. The next product up is the BMW i5 eDrive40 which sells for roughly $68,000. So there is room in there for a car with more legroom and higher premium features.

Why America, specifically

Long-wheelbase cars have been a China-only thing because the cultural expectation there is that the owner sits in back. The U.S. isn’t China on this — most people drive themselves here. But Americans have been voting for more cabin space for two decades anyway, just through a different mechanism: they switched to crossovers. The compact sedan is nearly dead in this market not because people suddenly wanted to sit higher, but because a RAV4 gives you more headroom and legroom than a Civic. Space has a dollar value here. Americans have consistently paid for it.

The i3 is going to face the same problem the G20 3 Series had: it could feel small, the back seat won’t impress anyone, and buyers will shrug and spend $80,000 on an SUV instead. A long-wheelbase i3 changes that. The rear seat becomes a selling point rather than a compromise. The iX3 case is cleaner still — compact electric crossovers get criticized constantly for tight rear seats, and a stretched iX3 addresses it directly.

The China problem

The catch is obvious. Both the i3 L and iX3 L are produced at BMW’s Shenyang plant under the BMW Brilliance joint venture. Importing them to the U.S. under current tariff conditions would add enough cost to completely wreck the pricing argument — we’re talking about a car that would need to be priced close to $95,000 to account for Chinese-origin duties. So they’d have to be built somewhere else.

BMW has three non-China options for Neue Klasse production:

Munich, Germany: Already ramping the standard i3 in 2026. Platform infrastructure is in place. An i3 LWB is a body-shop change, not a ground-up project.

Already ramping the standard i3 in 2026. Platform infrastructure is in place. An i3 LWB is a body-shop change, not a ground-up project. Debrecen, Hungary: Already building the iX3. Adding a long-wheelbase body is a tooling investment, not a new platform.

Already building the iX3. Adding a long-wheelbase body is a tooling investment, not a new platform. San Luis Potosí, Mexico: Most interesting for U.S. sales. BMW confirmed the standard iX3 starts production here in August 2027, backed by an €800 million investment that includes a new Neue Klasse battery plant. USMCA means Mexican-built BMWs enter the U.S. at preferential tariff rates. The plant already builds the 3 Series and M2 for North America.

BMW’s production chief has said integrating Neue Klasse at existing plants takes “just a few adjustments to body construction and assembly” — the platform was designed for flexibility. Whether a long-wheelbase variant joins any of these lines is a business case decision, not a technical one.

Will BMW actually do this?

Probably not. BMW’s LWB models have been China-first, and the iX3 L’s confirmed export destinations — Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, India — are all in Asia. The U.S. is not on that list. But the case isn’t weak. The gap in the lineup is real. The platform engineering has already been done. The production infrastructure for North America is either online or coming in 2027. And there’s a buyer in this market — the family sedan shopper who keeps choosing SUVs because the back seat was always the sticking point — that a long-wheelbase i3 or iX3 speaks to directly.

The harder question is whether BMW will see it, or whether they’ll stay comfortable assuming Americans only want to go bigger — and miss that sometimes bigger just means the same small car with four extra inches where it counts.

So — would you buy one? If BMW built a long-wheelbase i3 or iX3 in Mexico or Munich, priced $10–15K above the standard car and well below the i5 or X5, does that car make sense to you? Or is the standard wheelbase enough? Tell us in the comments.