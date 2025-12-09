Everything about the 2026 BMW iX3 is new. From its platform and proportions to the hardware and the software stack, this electric SUV shares almost nothing with its predecessor. BMW even updated the logo—quietly—when the car debuted in September. Most people didn’t notice. Now that we can compare the old and new roundels side by side, the changes become easier to spot.

The most obvious tweak is the removal of the inner chrome ring. On the previous badge, that ring separated the black outer circle from the familiar blue-and-white Bavarian flag quadrants. BMW has also dropped the chrome outlining around the flag itself, and the blues and whites appear slightly richer. The black perimeter goes from glossy to a satin-matte finish, giving the new emblem a flatter, more contemporary look.

What BMW did not do is add the light-blue outer ring that once signaled an EV or plug-in hybrid. For years, that turquoise halo distinguished electric BMWs like the i3 and i8. With Neue Klasse, BMW is moving away from that visual cue entirely. The updated roundel aligns with the brand’s new “cleaner, sharper” design language—and it quietly debuts on the 2026 iX3 before rolling out across the lineup.

Thanks to Studie AG, today we can see the new logo installed on other BMWs as well, along with a side-by-side comparison with the previous logo iteration. Up close, the emblem’s proportions and textures feel more intentional. It’s still unmistakably BMW, just tidier. If you’re thinking of a badge swap on your current car, the part number is 51145A7A678. Some European retailers already list it for around €70, but it isn’t a universal fit, and on older models it may not sit correctly. The new logo measures 82 mm.

Why The BMW Logo Changes?

A few months ago, BMWBLOG spoke with BMW design boss Oliver Heilmer about the thinking behind the revised logo. His team now oversees design for everything from the 1 Series to the 3 Series and X3, as well as future M cars.

“We wanted to keep the heritage, but bring more precision to the logo,” Heilmer told us. “The chrome is still there, the letters have been refined with a shiny pattern you often find in watches, and the white surfaces now sit closer to the outer ring. It’s flat, but when you touch it you can still feel the ridges.”

Although these photos show only the hood badge, the updated roundel appears in all the expected places: the tailgate, wheel center caps, and the steering wheel. The iX3 is simply the first to get it. Upcoming facelifts and next-generation models will transition to the new emblem over the next product cycle.

You can watch our full breakdown—including Heilmer’s explanation of the design shift—in our exclusive video:

[Photos by Studie AG]