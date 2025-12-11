We’ve known for two years that BMW’s historic Munich plant would transition exclusively to EVs. The switch is set for the end of 2027, when the last combustion-engine vehicles are scheduled to roll off the line. As a result, the luxury automaker is preparing to end 3 Series production there. For the first time ever, Bavaria’s quintessential sports sedan will not be assembled in Munich.

Confirming earlier reports about shifting production, BMW announced today that the next 3 Series will indeed be built in Dingolfing. Codenamed “G50,” the eighth-generation model will join its bigger brothers, the 5 Series and 7 Series, along with their electric counterparts. Although the start of production (SOP) date isn’t being disclosed for now, we’ve previously reported it’s likely to be sometime in November 2026.

Speaking of electric sedans, the four-door i3 will indirectly keep Munich’s 50-year 3 Series production tradition alive. The new EV is slated to enter production at BMW’s 103-year-old parent plant in the second half of 2026. The “NA0” will also be assembled in China and Mexico.

Circling back to the 3 Series, this won’t be the first time BMW has built the car in Dingolfing. In fact, only the E90 and the current G20 weren’t made there. Altogether, the model has been produced in 18 factories across 13 countries since the first E21 rolled off the line in 1975. Total sales have exceeded 20 million units since the 02 Series successor debuted 50 years ago.

BMW remains tight-lipped about the 3 Series Touring. It’s unclear whether the rumored “G51” will even materialize. We’ve heard there’s a better chance of an i3 wagon (“NA1”) reaching the market in 2027. However, neither the combustion-engine nor the electric versions have been spotted so far.

In the meantime, BMW is putting the finishing touches on the sedans. It has already confirmed the i3 will debut first in 2026, followed later that year by the 3 Series. There will be something for everyone, including six-cylinder gas engines for the M Performance and M models. Even the i3 is getting the M Performance and M treatment, underscoring BMW’s continued investment in sedans.

