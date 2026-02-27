Article Summary The 2027 BMW M350 xDrive makes an early appearance on the company's website in the United States.

The other 3 Series Sedan (G50) versions are also listed for the 2027 model year.

It would appear the BMW M350 will be sold strictly with xDrive, at least for the 2027MY.

BMW USA’s online shop is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only did we spot the M2 xDrive making a premature appearance on the company’s website, but the M350 is there as well. That’s even though we’re still many months away from the world premiere of the new 3 Series. Even so, the versions available for the 2027 model year are already hiding in plain sight.

The M Performance version will, predictably, serve as the initial range-topper. Although the full-fat M3 is still listed for the 2027 model year, it’s the current-generation model. The G80 will be retired during the next calendar year before the already spotted G84 arrives later in 2028. Meanwhile, if you want a six-cylinder 3 Series from the Neue Klasse era, the M350 will have to suffice.

The shop.bmwusa.com website only shows the xDrive version. Consequently, we’re not holding out much hope for a direct successor to today’s rear-wheel-drive M340i. That said, the listing concerns only the 2027 model year, so we wouldn’t completely rule out an M350 without xDrive later in the sports sedan’s life cycle. Regardless, a manual gearbox is highly unlikely. Likewise, the M3 G84 will likely come exclusively with xDrive and an automatic transmission.

As with the M2 xDrive, there are no technical specifications listed on BMW USA’s website. However, we’ve previously reported that it could use a more powerful B58 engine. The turbocharged 3.0-liter mill is likely to receive an extra 31 horsepower, bringing the total to 417 hp.

It remains to be seen whether the inline-six will be detuned again in Europe to comply with stricter emissions regulations. Considering the M5 and XM recently lost some of their V8 output ahead of the Euro 7 standard’s rollout, we wouldn’t be surprised if the M350 also suffers a downgrade on the continent.

The M Performance model isn’t the only G50 flavor currently listed on BMW USA’s website. There may still be a way to buy a 3 Series with rear-wheel drive. The 330 xDrive is listed alongside the 330, which should serve as the base model. Although there’s no plug-in hybrid, we have it on good authority that a 330e will enter production next year. Ideally, the electrified 3er will receive a U.S. visa and fill the void left by the G20 330e‘s discontinuation for the 2025 model year.

BMW hasn’t provided an exact timeframe for the 3 Series Sedan’s debut, but it has said we’ll see the car after the i3 NA0 breaks cover. Insiders claim G50 production in Dingolfing kicks off in November, so the premiere should take place in late summer or early fall.

Source: armanibudgets / Instagram