Deciding on one BMW color to be the “most iconic” is tricky business. Thanks to BMW’s long history — and excellent color catalog — “iconic” springs to mind describing more than just a few cars. The task quickly becomes two-fold: first, one must narrow down the most iconic BMW models. Then, you must find a color they all share. Or, do you find the most iconic BMW model, and use the color that first appeared on it? No matter how you get there, it’s delicate — and difficult — work. But we think we’ve come up with a respectable answer.

Meet the Most Iconic BMW Color

An accepted definition of iconic: “widely known and acknowledged especially for distinctive excellence.” No color better represents those than Alpine White. The color has long been a zero-cost paint selection since its introduction in the late 1970s. Not only does that make it the longest-running color in the BMW catalog, it also makes it the color that has appeared on the most models. That includes some real icons; here’s a sampler. The E12 M535i, BMW M’s first series production model. Every generation of the BMW M3, including the E30. The BMW 1M Coupe. Then, of course, you have the fact that Alpine White is currently available on every single BMW model — as has been the case for quite some time.

Of course, that leads us to a bit of a sticking point. If Alpine White is that common, can it truly be considered iconic? I think it only serves to bolster the color’s claim to the throne. For one, it’s incredibly accessible, unlike paints that would cost owners a premium via BMW’s Individual program. From a loaded-up, $150,000 BMW i7 to the 2 Series Gran Coupe — currently BMW’s most affordable offering — a crisp, non-metallic white is available. The accessibility also lends a level of ubiquity to the color. More often than not, you’re seeing an Alpine White BMW every single day. There are few colors that could be said for, aside from maybe Jet Black.

Alpine White Through the Years

BMW has reinvented Alpine White three times as of this writing. Alpine White III is the current batch, which has run unchanged since 1993. Before that, a six-year batch run as Alpine White II, and prior to that original Alpine White ran from 1979 until 1989. This isn’t unique to Alpine White; colors like Sakhir Orange and Schwarz (black) have had similar formula changes that made them identical to their original colors in name only. Alpine White III actually has traces of yellow, purple, and black in it — the original even had some red!

Alpine White is one of the most common BMW colors. But that ubiquity also solidifies its role as the most iconic BMW color. Side by side with competitors, it’s still identifiable. And while the metallic sheen of Mineral White might be beautiful in its own right, there’s simply no replacing a color that’s appeared on so many legendary BMW cars — but is also available right now, free of charge. Even colossal colors like Laguna Seca Blue and Imola Red can’t fight against the nearly 50 years of BMW history. But what do you think?