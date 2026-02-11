BMW is pulling out all the stops to get as many people as possible behind the wheel of the iX3 even before deliveries begin. While a handful of early adopters have already parked their Neue Klasse SUVs at home, the official market launch in Europe isn’t scheduled until next month. In the meantime, a select group is being granted early access to the new-era EV.

BMW Italy, with support from the automaker’s European branch, is organizing a driving event that will bring together more than 200 guests from 27 countries. The two-day program focuses on the iX3 50 xDrive, the only version available at launch. The route is divided into stages, covering everything from the historic Lombardy region to the Italian Alps, with stops at high-end restaurants along the way.

Even before deliveries start, BMW has spiced things up with new colors: Eucalyptus Green, Fire Red, and Frozen Space Silver. The white steering wheel is now available as well, but predictably only in combination with the Digital White interior. Elsewhere, the AC Charging Professional option enables faster 22-kW AC charging. It also adds bidirectional capability, allowing the iX3 to function as a mobile power bank.

Beyond expanding the options list, BMW is taking steps to keep pace with strong demand. A second shift will be added at the Debrecen plant sooner than originally planned. The all-new factory in Hungary is currently the only site assembling the “NA5.” Coming soon, a long-wheelbase “NA6” will be built in China for the local market and select export destinations.

Debrecen is unlikely to remain the sole production site for the second-generation iX3. A recent report indicates it will also be assembled in Mexico at the San Luis Potosí plant from August 2027. By then, the lineup is expected to expand with additional variants: 40, 40 xDrive, and a range-topping M60. An electric X3 M with a quad-motor setup is also in the pipeline and should arrive next year.

BMW has promised that more features are on the way, including heated rear seats. These will initially be offered in Japan and South Korea this spring before rolling out to other markets. Later in the iX3’s life cycle, ventilated front seats are set to join the options list. We’ve also heard that an adaptive M suspension is planned. In China, an entry-level iX3 30 is reportedly in the works to better counter competition from domestic brands.