The second-generation iX3 is currently built exclusively in Debrecen at BMW’s new plant in Hungary. However, preparations are underway to manufacture the Neue Klasse electric SUV at two additional factories. Production of the long-wheelbase configuration will begin in China at the Shenyang plant in May 2026. This roomier variant has been assigned a different codename: NA6, rather than the global model’s NA5.

We’ve known for some time that BMW would also build the iX3 at its San Luis Potosí factory from 2027. According to a reliable insider sharing the company’s secrets on the Bimmer Post forums, production is scheduled to commence in August of that year. That timeline suggests deliveries of SLP-built vehicles should begin before the end of 2027.

The Mexican-built iX3 will be produced alongside the 2 Series/M2, which is sticking around until the second half of 2029. As a refresher, BMW also manufactures the 3 Series in San Luis Potosí. While the current “G20” sports sedan is on its way out, we expect the upcoming “G50” to be built there as well.

BMW’s central Mexico factory has an annual production capacity of 175,000 units and employs around 3,700 people. The plant has been operational since 2019 and has already built half a million vehicles. The milestone car, an M2 CS finished in Velvet Blue, was completed a couple of months ago.

Even after iX3 production begins in San Luis Potosí, our sources say vehicles destined for the U.S. will continue to come from Debrecen. Production of the all-new electric crossover for the American market is scheduled to start in March 2026, with deliveries expected in the summer. The first-ever iX4 is also likely to be built in Hungary when production kicks off late next year.

BMW hasn’t said whether it plans to build the iX3 at factories beyond these three. What we do know is that the i3 sedan will be produced in Munich starting in November next year. Additionally, another next-generation EV is slated to arrive from the Regensburg plant later this decade. Our money is on the new iX1 recently spotted by car paparazzi.

There’s a common misconception that Neue Klasse refers only to electric vehicles. In reality, NK will encompass BMW’s entire lineup, regardless of drivetrain. A staggering 40 new models are set to launch by the end of 2027, with even more to follow, such as the i1 and i2 serving as entry-level EVs. You may have heard rumors about an expansion of the “X” lineup with a rugged SUV built in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Expected around 2029, the “G74” would fight the G-Class and Defender, offering both hybrid and electric power.

Source: Bimmer Post