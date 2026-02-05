Although we’ve been dissecting the new iX3’s options for months, we never actually sat down to do the math. Now that the vehicle’s starting price in Germany has already gone up, it felt like the right moment to see how much a fully loaded example really costs. We began at €70,900 and quickly climbed into six-figure territory after selecting everything BMW offers for its first modern Neue Klasse model.

Added just days ago to the color palette, Frozen Space Silver Metallic is the first Individual paint option. BMW charges €2,880 for the matte finish, plus another €6,500 for the M Sport Package Pro. If you like the wheels shown here, the 22-inch 1054 M design sets you back an additional €3,700. Inside, the Individual two-tone leather upholstery commands a €1,850 premium.

Beyond the M Sport Package Pro, there’s only one other optional package currently available for the iX3. The Innovation Package costs €1,990 and bundles a 3D head-up display, a Harman Kardon sound system, and a three-zone climate control system with a rear touchscreen.

Adding the panoramic glass roof increases the price by €1,420, making it one of the costliest standalone options. An electrically deployed tow hook is priced at €1,150, while tinted windows cost €480. For cold winter days, a heated steering wheel is a welcome extra at €320. The long list of add-ons also includes AC Charging Professional (€740), which supports 22-kW AC charging and bidirectional charging.

And we’re still not done. BMW also offers a partition net for €200 to separate the luggage area from the passenger compartment. It can also be mounted behind the front seats once the rear bench is folded. Then there’s the Digital Premium subscription (€480), the six-year Service Inclusive package (€4,322), and a separate set of winter tires mounted on 21-inch wheels (€4,800).

Accessories are plentiful as well. The Travel & Comfort Entertainment system costs €416 and adds a pair of tablet holders for rear passengers. All-weather floor mats are priced at €165, and a €179 rubber mat for the cargo area can be added. Other miscellaneous items include a roof box (€1,134), a roof rack (€350), and a tailgate-mounted rack (€975) capable of carrying three bicycles.

When all is said and done, the iX3 can be specified with nearly €24,000 worth of options and close to €11,000 in accessories. We managed to push the final price to just over €112,000. As you can imagine, the upcoming iX3 M60 and electric X3 M will cost even more when fully loaded.

But realistically, no one is going to tick every box on the options list. This is simply a fun exercise to see how much money one could throw at the new iX3. It also gave us a reason to play with the impressively realistic 3D configurator. Even at more than €112,000, the highest-spec iX3 50 xDrive is still cheaper than a base iX M70, which starts at €126,500 in Germany.