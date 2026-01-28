Like clockwork, BMW is sticking to its promise of adding more customization options for the 2026 iX3. The Neue Klasse SUV is now available to order in Europe with an Eucalyptus Green metallic finish. Images from the German configurator reveal the new shade, priced at €960, on par with the other standard colors. Fire Red also joins the color palette, as does Individual Frozen Space Silver for a pricey €2,880.

Coinciding with the launch of the new paint is another long-promised option: a white steering wheel. It costs an extra €100 and, unsurprisingly, can only be specified with a white interior. Pairing the blue-ish green exterior with a predominantly white cabin makes this iX3 configuration arguably the most eye-catching money can buy.

The iX3 50 xDrive we configured on the German site also includes the optional M Sport Package. We didn’t stop there, splurging our virtual euros on what are arguably the best-looking wheels available. The 22-inch alloys carry M branding and the 1054 M designation, but they don’t come cheap. BMW charges €3,700 for the set.

While the green paint and white steering wheel are available even on the base trim, the wheels are unlocked by opting for the M Sport Package. This kit now also brings a vehicle key with M stripes. In addition, iX3s ordered with Contemporary, M, or Individual interior designs gain a stainless steel loading sill.

In related news, the iX3 now offers an AC Charging Professional option, enabling AC charging at up to 22 kW. More importantly, it adds a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function that effectively turns the electric crossover into a mobile power bank, capable of supplying external devices with up to 3.7 kW.

For now, the 50 xDrive remains the only iX3 variant available, but that will change before the year’s end. A more affordable iX3 40 with a single motor and rear-wheel drive has already been confirmed for Europe. We also have reason to believe an M Performance version, tentatively called the iX3 M60 xDrive, will arrive later in 2026. An iX3 40 xDrive should follow, ahead of the X3 M “ZA5,” due in late 2027.