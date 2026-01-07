Even before the new iX3 reaches customers, it has a real chance of bagging an important trophy. The second generation of BMW’s electric crossover is one of the ten finalists for the 2026 World Car of the Year. Munich’s first Neue Klasse model in the modern era also has a shot at winning the 2026 World Electric Vehicle title.

The 2026 iX3 isn’t the sole BMW model to have made the cut. The M division is represented by the M2 CS, which will fight for the 2026 World Performance Car title. Organizers will announce winners across categories on April 1 during the New York Auto Show. In the meantime, they will announce a shorter list of finalists on March 3.

To claim the 2026 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award, the BMW iX3 will have to beat these nine models:

Audi Q5 / SQ5

BYD Seal 6 DM-i

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai Palisade

Kia EV4

Kia EV5

Mercedes CLA

Nissan Leaf

Toyota RAV4

In the 2026 World Electric Vehicle category, the new iX3 goes up against these four vehicles:

Audi A6 E-Tron / S6 E-Tron

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Mercedes CLA

Nissan Leaf

Besides the iX3, the M2 CS competes for the 2026 World Performance Car against an eclectic mix of four models:

Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

Land Rover Defender OCTA (powered by a BMW V8 engine)

Hyundai Ioniq 6 N

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro

Somewhat surprisingly and disappointingly, BMW has no finalist for the 2026 World Luxury Car award:

Audi A6 E-Tron / S6 E-Tron

Audi A6 / S6

Cadillac Vistiq

Lucid Gravity

Volvo ES90

Similarly, BMW is also absent from the list of 2026 World Urban Car finalists:

Alfa Romeo Junior

Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV

Firefly

Hyundai Venue

Wuling Binguo / Ari Poly

These lists were compiled by a jury of 98 automotive journalists from 33 countries, who evaluated the vehicles before selecting the finalists via a secret ballot. A sixth honor, the 2026 World Car Design of the Year, will be awarded to one of these five finalists. Once again, BMW is missing:

Firefly

Kia PV5

Lynk & Co 08

Mazda 6e / EZ-6

Volvo ES90

Whether these awards translate into higher sales is debatable, as in many cases they’re little more than feathers in an automaker’s cap. Still, winning the WCOTY award certainly doesn’t hurt, given the free marketing and added visibility it brings.

Source: World Car Awards