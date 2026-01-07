Even before the new iX3 reaches customers, it has a real chance of bagging an important trophy. The second generation of BMW’s electric crossover is one of the ten finalists for the 2026 World Car of the Year. Munich’s first Neue Klasse model in the modern era also has a shot at winning the 2026 World Electric Vehicle title.
The 2026 iX3 isn’t the sole BMW model to have made the cut. The M division is represented by the M2 CS, which will fight for the 2026 World Performance Car title. Organizers will announce winners across categories on April 1 during the New York Auto Show. In the meantime, they will announce a shorter list of finalists on March 3.
To claim the 2026 World Car of the Year (WCOTY) award, the BMW iX3 will have to beat these nine models:
- Audi Q5 / SQ5
- BYD Seal 6 DM-i
- Hyundai Ioniq 9
- Hyundai Palisade
- Kia EV4
- Kia EV5
- Mercedes CLA
- Nissan Leaf
- Toyota RAV4
In the 2026 World Electric Vehicle category, the new iX3 goes up against these four vehicles:
- Audi A6 E-Tron / S6 E-Tron
- Hyundai Ioniq 9
- Mercedes CLA
- Nissan Leaf
Besides the iX3, the M2 CS competes for the 2026 World Performance Car against an eclectic mix of four models:
- Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- Land Rover Defender OCTA (powered by a BMW V8 engine)
- Hyundai Ioniq 6 N
- Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Pro
Somewhat surprisingly and disappointingly, BMW has no finalist for the 2026 World Luxury Car award:
- Audi A6 E-Tron / S6 E-Tron
- Audi A6 / S6
- Cadillac Vistiq
- Lucid Gravity
- Volvo ES90
Similarly, BMW is also absent from the list of 2026 World Urban Car finalists:
- Alfa Romeo Junior
- Baojun Yep Plus / Chevrolet Spark EUV
- Firefly
- Hyundai Venue
- Wuling Binguo / Ari Poly
These lists were compiled by a jury of 98 automotive journalists from 33 countries, who evaluated the vehicles before selecting the finalists via a secret ballot. A sixth honor, the 2026 World Car Design of the Year, will be awarded to one of these five finalists. Once again, BMW is missing:
- Firefly
- Kia PV5
- Lynk & Co 08
- Mazda 6e / EZ-6
- Volvo ES90
Whether these awards translate into higher sales is debatable, as in many cases they’re little more than feathers in an automaker’s cap. Still, winning the WCOTY award certainly doesn’t hurt, given the free marketing and added visibility it brings.
