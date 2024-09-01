Hot on the heels of the new Audi A5’s reveal, its SUV sibling has arrived. The third-generation Q5 has landed, looking exactly as you would’ve expected. Not just the evolutionary exterior, but also the cabin, with its triple-screen layout. Now, the 2025 BMW X3 rival has an optional display just for the front passenger. Underneath the hood, the regular Q5 gets four-cylinder power, while the SQ5 retains its larger V6 engine.

Although the new Q5 looks instantly familiar, Audi claims it’s different underneath the skin thanks to a new architecture. The luxury crossover is built on the Premium Platform Combustion, which it shares with the A5. Essentially, PPC is a follow-up to the ubiquitous MLB architecture. Wheel size ranges from 17 to 21 inches, but should you want to go a size higher, the new SQ5-fighting BMW X3 M50 offers stately 22-inch alloys.

The New Audi Q5 Has Evolutionary Styling

From now on, there will be no more exhaust shenanigans from Audi. Those quad tips on the SQ5 are real, thus ending the controversy generated by the previous generation with its ghastly fake setup. Overall, we think the styling isn’t that much different from the Q6 E-Tron, an electric-only SUV that rides on a dedicated EV platform shared with the new Porsche Macan.

Because in 2024 nearly all cars must, for some reason, have a rear light bar, the new Q5 gets an LED strip across the entire tailgate, flanked by OLED taillights. Speaking of the rear hatch, the clamshell layout used by the two preceding generations is gone, as the redesigned tailgate no longer extends to the sides of the rear. That’s a bummer.

The wide front grille with a honeycomb pattern is flanked by surprisingly large air intakes, even on the non-SQ5 model. Unlike the electric Q6, the gas-fueled crossover skips the controversial split headlight arrangement. We reckon that’s a good thing. Those lights are configurable matrix LEDs by choosing from eight daytime running light signatures.

Triple-Screen Setup

Step inside and the first thing you’ll notice will be the generous screen real estate. There’s an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster, a 14.5-inch touchscreen serving as the infotainment, plus an optional 10.9-inch display for the passenger. Without that third screen, there’s just a simple piece of trim sticking out from the dashboard. Let’s just say it won’t look great. Much like BMW, Audi is reducing the number of physical buttons it puts inside the newest models.

In terms of practicality, the cargo volume can be expanded to 1,473 liters (52 cubic feet) by folding the rear bench. The front USB ports can deliver up to 60 watts of power while the rears support charging at an impressive 100 watts, meaning you can easily juice up a laptop. There’s also a cooled wireless charging pad in the front, but that has only 15 watts.

At launch in Europe, the 2025 Audi Q5 will be available with three powertrains. The base model will make do with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder gas engine delivering 201 horsepower and 251 pound-feet (340 Newton-meters) of torque. This entry-level flavor gets front-wheel drive as standard, but there is an option for Quattro. Alternatively, buyers can opt for a 2.0-liter diesel rated at 201 hp and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The TDI unit is exclusively an all-wheel-drive affair.

Upgrade to the Quattro-only SQ5 and you get a larger 3.0-liter V6 TFSI gas engine making 362 hp and a healthy 406 lb-ft (550 Nm). It replaces the old six-cylinder diesel engine European buyers were stuck with during the previous generation. Compared to the outgoing SQ5 sold in the United States, the new one has an extra 13 hp and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm).

A plug-in hybrid won’t be available at launch. However, Audi says a PHEV is coming later in the life cycle to take on the BMW X3 30e xDrive.

The 2025 Audi Q5 Gets Mild-Hybrid Tech And A Dual-Clutch Auto As Standard

It’s worth noting all versions of the Q5 have mild-hybrid tech with a 1.7-kWh battery that enables “purely electric maneuvering and parking to a limited extent.” The 48-volt electrical system brings a temporary boost of up to 24 hp and 170 lb-ft (230 Nm). Thanks to the mild hybrid, the air conditioning will continue to work at full blast even with the engine turned off. All Q5s also share a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

An air suspension is offered as an upgrade from the standard steel setup. Featuring adaptive dampers, it aims to deliver a greater range between comfort and sport compared to the previous Q5. Progressive steering is standard, as is acoustic glazing for the windshield. For a quieter cabin, the front side windows can also be had with acoustic glazing.

2025 Audi Q5 Pricing

Specific details about the US model have not been disclosed. We do know that European deliveries of the Q5 and SQ5 will start in the first quarter of 2025. The order books in Germany are opening this month. Pricing starts at €52,300 ($58,000) for the base Q5 with a gas engine and front-wheel drive, followed by the equivalent Quattro model at €54,650 ($60,500), the diesel at €57,100 ($63,300), and the sporty SQ5 from a much higher €82,900 ($91,900).

These pricing conversions don’t tell the true story, as Americans don’t pay value-added tax. In Germany, VAT is 19%. In the United States, the outgoing SQ5 starts at a far more reasonable $58,895. The new one is likely to be more expensive but still considerably cheaper than its German cousin.

We’ll see if this will be the first generation of Ingolstadt’s posh crossover to receive the full-fat RS Q5 treatment. If so, it’ll be a plug-in hybrid, since the new RS5 has been confirmed with electrification. The V6 is likely staying considering the lesser S5 and SQ5 already have six cylinders. Should there be an RS Q5, it won’t face competition from BMW since a new X3 M is not planned.

Audi is only showing the conventionally shaped Q5 today, but there will be another Q5 Sportback with a swoopy roofline. It too is getting (at least) the SQ5 treatment. BMW won’t have an answer to the coupe-styled derivative considering there won’t be another X4 with combustion engines.

Source: Audi

2025 Audi Q5

2025 Audi SQ5