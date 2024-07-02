BMW has inexplicably avoided the lucrative off-road segment, choosing to watch from the sidelines while Mercedes makes a ton of money with the G-Class. The new X5 Silver Anniversary Edition does have an off-road package, but it’s a shy attempt at making an all-terrain vehicle. In 2024, you can get a proper off-roader with a heart from Bavaria. The Ineos Grenadier is offered with inline-six gasoline (B58) and diesel (B57) engines. For extra oomph, the N63 is available in the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.

Should that not be enough, this new Defender OCTA is the most powerful of them all. It utilizes a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 mild-hybrid good for 626 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The engine’s output might make you think of the S63 in the M5 CS since the super sedan had an identical output. However, the limited-run special edition did not employ 48V tech.

Since Land Rover doesn’t specify the engine’s identity, we can only assume that it’s BMW’s new S68. The Range Rover Sport SV also has 626 hp and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft). Provided the engine is indeed the S68, it packs a greater punch than in any BMW on sale today. It outpunches the X5 M Competition and the XM Label.

Using launch control, the mildly electrified V8 pushes out a temporary 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) to match the Range Rover Sport SV’s peak torque with the same system turned on. The OCTA takes just four seconds to hit 62 mph (100 km/h), making it the quickest-accelerating Defender ever. Flat out, it can reach 155 mph (250 km/h).

It rides on 33-inch tires, the largest fitted from the factory by Land Rover. The meaty rubber is a Goodyear Advanced All-Terrain created specifically for the flagship version. Those all-season tires are paired with 22-inch lightweight wheels and look rad.

Beyond the strong BMW engine and chunky tires, the Defender OCTA stands out with its widened wheel arches and raised suspension. Both bumpers have been redesigned for even better approach and departure angles. In addition, the engineers have developed beefier underbody protection to better tackle rough terrain.

The ground clearance is up by 28 millimeters (1.1 inches) compared to a regular Defender while the width has increased by 68 mm (2.6 in). Land Rover has tweaked the suspension and has mounted upgraded brakes with 400-mm front discs hugged by Brembo calipers. OCTA is claimed to have the quickest steering ratio among all Defender models.

Land Rover has also conceived a dedicated OCTA off-road driving mode, complete with a launch control system to be used off the beaten path. To make it stand out furthermore, the ultimate Defender gets exclusive Petra Copper and Faroe Green body colors. Alternatively, buyers can get the beefy SUV in Carpathian Grey or Charente Grey. Regardless of choice, all come with a black roof and tailgate.

The Defender OCTA will celebrate its public debut later this month at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. BMW will also be there to show off the new M5, X3 M50, M4 CS, and the Skytop concept.

Source: Land Rover