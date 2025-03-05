The Volvo ES90 might look like a sedan, but it’s not quite a traditional three-box saloon. It combines the practicality of a hatchback’s tailgate with the extra ground clearance of an SUV. Although the name might suggest it’s an electric version of the gasoline-fueled S90, this is an entirely different model. The BMW i5 competitor sits on an electric car platform already used for the EX90.

The massive 3.1-meter wheelbase matches the stretched BMW 5 Series sedan sold in select markets like China and India. It’s actually not the first lifted sedan we’ve seen from Volvo in recent years. Do you remember the oddball S60 Cross Country? The Swedes claim the ES90 is a “class of its own” since it’s a mashup of several body styles. The styling is typical Volvo minimalism, although we’re also seeing a great deal of Polestar.

The sleek body has a drag coefficient of 0.25 Cd, and customers can opt for wheels as large as 22 inches. Even the entry-level model gets a generous 20-inch set, giving the ES90 plenty of road presence even in its basic form. Behind the rear seats is 424 liters of cargo capacity, expandable to 733 liters by folding the bench. For extra practicality, a front trunk offers an additional 22 liters, making it suitable for carrying the charging cable.

The interior follows the trends of an electric car launched in recent years. By that, we mean a big screen swallowing nearly all conventional controls. The jumbo-sized infotainment has a 14.5-inch diagonal, and thankfully, the driver still has a separate 9-inch instrument cluster, plus a head-up display. The cabin sends a cozy vibe, and a massive sunroof floods the interior with light. An electrochromic version of the panoramic glass roof lets you adjust transparency.

Let’s talk specs. The base Volvo ES90 is rear-wheel drive with a single motor making 328 horsepower and 354 pound-feet. Next is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive model offering 443 hp and 494 lb-ft. Volvo also plans to sell a hotter Performance model with 671 hp and 642 lb-ft from a pair of motors with AWD.

Stick to the entry-level ES90, and it’ll do 0 to 62 mph in a decent 6.9 seconds. The regular dual-motor model is rated at 5.6 seconds, while the range-topping Performance takes four seconds flat. All of them are limited to 112 mph, not to mention every other single car Volvo sells.

The Geely-owned brand promises a 404-mile WLTP range with the RWD model’s 88-kWh battery. The larger 102-kWh pack comes with the AWD-equipped models and has enough juice for 434 miles. Volvo gave its first electric sedan 800-volt tech, enabling a maximum charging power of 350 kW. It takes just 10 minutes to put enough juice back in the battery for 186 miles of driving range.

Volvo already accepts orders in nearly 20 of the most important European countries, with more regions to follow this year and in 2026.

Source: Volvo