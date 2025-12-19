To say the new iX3 is off to a strong start would be an understatement. The fact that it’s outselling the combustion-engined X3 at home in Germany speaks volumes about the electric crossover’s early success. Outgoing BMW CEO Oliver Zipse recently highlighted the momentum, noting that the “NA5” has received “tremendous” feedback. As a refresher, the EV premiered in September at the IAA Mobility Show.

In early November, Munich’s top brass said BMW already had enough orders to cover several months of production in 2026. A new statement from a senior executive takes this a step further: BMW Italy President and CEO Massimiliano Di Silvestre says production for the European market is nearly sold out for next year. Speaking at the BMW Group Sustainability Dinner, he declared:

“Our order backlog has far exceeded our expectations. If we consider Europe alone, I can tell you that orders cover almost all of our 2026 production.”

In other words, it won’t be long before orders from European buyers won’t be fulfilled until 2027. BMW’s all-new Debrecen plant in Hungary has a maximum annual capacity of 150,000 units, although it’s unclear whether it will reach peak output as early as next year. Europeans will be early adopters, with deliveries starting next spring, while Americans will have to wait until the summer.

The iX3 will initially be produced exclusively at the Debrecen factory. However, BMW’s first modern-era Neue Klasse model is set to be assembled at two additional plants. From 2026, a long-wheelbase version will begin production at the Shenyang plant in China. In 2027, the San Luis Potosí site in Mexico will begin production of the standard-wheelbase model.

Demand for the iX3 could be further boosted by an expanded lineup that includes cheaper versions. BMW has already announced that a rear-wheel-drive, single-motor configuration will be available in Europe by late next year. It’s likely to wear the “40” suffix and should also be offered in an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor setup.

The iX3 40 models are reportedly receiving a smaller battery than the 108.7-kWh pack used in the initial iX3 50 xDrive. These lower-spec versions will certainly cost less than the €68,900 BMW charges for the launch model in Germany. In the United States, the iX3 50 xDrive is expected to start at around $60,000, before more affordable variants arrive in early 2027.