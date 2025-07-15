We had to wait until the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed to finally see the new BMW M2 CS in its Sapphire Black color. The screenshots we previously grabbed from the configurator didn’t do the car justice, as the beefy G87 looks significantly better in real life. It’s not as eye-catching as Individual Velvet Blue, which was showcased on a different M2 CS during the weekend’s hill climb event.

Even M Portimao Blue stands out more than Sapphire Black, but the dark paint nicely complements the Shadowline accents. The fourth and final color available is M Brooklyn Grey, which was shown at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este in May. Sapphire Black makes the front splitter less noticeable, which is honestly for the better, since it’s no longer made from carbon fiber like the old F87 M2 CS. Instead, it uses a mix of plastic and rubber for improved durability, or so we’ve been told.

Sapphire Black might not be the best choice if you want to highlight the ducktail spoiler on the redesigned carbon fiber trunk lid. A lighter color makes the CSL-esque design cue more visible, though its sheer size still makes it hard to miss. The red contouring on the front and rear badging contrasts nicely with the black paint.

You’re stuck with matte Gold Bronze wheels, as BMW doesn’t offer additional options for the M2 CS. A classic silver set would’ve been a nice alternative, but that should be an easy fix. Since last year, BMW has been selling the 930 M wheels in a silver finish. Both use a staggered setup with 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch rims at the rear. The M Performance Parts catalog offers a variety of wheels, including the pricey centerlock setup in matte Jet Black.

Although subtle, the more aggressive kidney grille is exclusive to the CS. The same applies to the redesigned front air intakes and the carbon fiber rear diffuser. The quad exhaust tips are available only in matte black. However, there’s a CS-specific M Performance silencer system with carbon and titanium tailpipe trims.

Interior images reveal that the cabin hasn’t changed significantly from the standard M2. There’s a carbon center console and illuminated “CS” logos, but the overall ambiance feels familiar. Carbon bucket seats come standard, as does the eight-speed automatic transmission. Unfortunately, a six-speed manual isn’t offered, as it wouldn’t have been able to handle the S58’s extra power.

Production of the BMW M2 CS at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico is scheduled to begin in August. The first customer deliveries are planned for the third quarter of 2025.

