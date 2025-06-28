It’s been precisely a month since BMW took the wraps off the M2 CS. In the four weeks since, we’ve heard numerous complaints about its lack of a manual and a carbon fiber hood. It also skips the carbon front splitter and the yellow daytime running lights of recent CS cars. Additionally, the asking price is considerably higher than that of the old F87. Despite the criticism, the Competition Sport is off to a strong start in terms of customer interest.

We spoke with Sylvia Neubauer, Vice President of Customer, Brand, and Sales at BMW M, to gain insight into how buyers perceive the second-generation M2 CS. Orders are already coming in strongly, and there’s “huge demand.” In fact, the number of build slots for certain markets has already been increased by “quite some units.”

Asked which three markets are leading so far, Sylvia told us the United States is in first place. It’s followed by Germany, and somewhat surprisingly, China. BMW hasn’t disclosed how many cars will be made, but a one-year production run, similar to other recent CS models, is expected. Fewer than 2,000 units are likely to be built, although this number depends on customer demand.

For reference, the bigger M4 CS was capped at 1,700 cars. It entered production in July 2024 and has already been removed from configurators. That said, there’s a new Edition VR46, but only 92 cars are planned.

On a related note, Sylvia hinted at a quicker rollout of Individual finishes for the M2 after a slow start. While the San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico can’t match Dingolfing or Spartanburg in terms of special color availability, the processes are being accelerated, and the situation is gradually improving.

Currently, the M2 is offered in Voodoo Blue, Java Green, Grigio Telesto, Twilight Purple, Frozen Portimao Blue, and Frozen Pure Grey. Step up to the hotter CS, and you can order the Competition Sport in Velvet Blue.

The G87 is expected to remain in production until the end of the decade, giving BMW plenty of time to expand the color palette. Beyond added customization options, the remaining four-year run also opens the door for BMW M to level up the M2 formula further. How? An xDrive version could be in the pipeline, and after that, possibly even a CSL.