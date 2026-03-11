Article Summary BMW is updating the ALPINA side stripes for the new era of models, starting with the 7 Series facelift debuting this year.

The ALPINA Deco-Set will be hand-painted.

BMW has previously revealed a fresh take on the ALPINA badge and the 20-spoke wheels.

Little by little, BMW is giving us a sense of what ALPINA models of tomorrow will look like. Since taking over the brand name on January 1, 2026, the company has revealed a subtle evolution of the badge. Additionally, we’ve had a first taste of the reinterpreted 20-spoke Classic wheel design.

The next piece of the BMW ALPINA puzzle to fall into place is another signature design trait: the side stripes. Originally conceived by ALPINA founder Burkard Bovensiepen and graphic artist Robert Sinegger back in 1974, the Deco-Set has made ALPINA models instantly recognizable for decades.

Inspired by the Fischer C4-Ski, the side decal gets a subtle revision for 2026. Whether retro colors such as gold and green will continue is unclear, but BMW does reveal an important detail. The Deco Lines will be hand-painted on future ALPINA models. The 7 Series facelift is likely to get the ball rolling later this year. A successor to the XB7 is expected to arrive later this decade.

BMW is doing more than just revisiting ALPINA cues and giving them a makeover. Its new luxury brand, meant to take on Mercedes-Maybach, will build cars at only a handful of factories. These sites “have been comprehensively enabled to meet the high standards expected of this new and exclusive brand.” Although the locations are unknown, we believe the company is referring to Dingolfing (7 Series) and Spartanburg (XB7).

The Maybach S-Class–rivaling 7 Series is said to carry a different internal codename: G72 instead of G70. Similarly, the Maybach GLS–fighting X7 is allegedly known as the G69 instead of G67. Both the sedan and SUV are believed to be fully loaded versions of the respective BMW models, sprinkled with exclusive ALPINA touches inside and out.

What about the engines? While the last-generation ALPINA B7 was a V8-only affair, that might change for its successor. The 760 xDrive could be joined by a six-cylinder 740 xDrive and even a fully electric i7 70 xDrive. Similarly, the next X7 could also gain those ICE and EV derivatives and move away from the V8-exclusive XB7. Sadly, there haven’t been any signs of the V12 returning, though it will continue to be used in Rolls-Royce models.

Meanwhile, the first BMW ALPINA model is unlikely to debut before the 7 Series goes through the usual Life Cycle Impulse. Even if the G72 breaks cover this year, we’ve heard that production might not start until July 2027, a full year after the first facelifted G70 rolls off the assembly line.