Luxury automakers thrive on fat profit margins but are unwilling to give up on their volume cars. Such is the case with BMW and the 2 Series Gran Coupe, which now faces a fully refreshed opponent. Mercedes is coming out with the third-generation CLA with an electric twist. The baby Benz has something Bavaria’s smallest sedan doesn’t—an EV derivative.

That’s right; Mercedes has engineered the new CLA with combustion engines and electric drivetrains. While BMW still offers its smallest sedan with diesel engines, its opponent, carrying many three-pointed stars, has dropped this type of powertrain. The sub-C-Class sedan now solely comes with a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine. For now, there’s no option for a larger 2.0-liter unit like the previous generation had.

Mercedes remains tight-lipped about the gas engine’s output. We do know the four-pot connects to an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic. The DCT houses an electric motor because the car has standard mild-hybrid technology. When less than 27 horsepower is needed, the car briefly runs in electric mode, thanks to its 1.3 kWh battery. Depending on the model, the gasoline-fueled model will come standard with front-wheel drive and optional 4Matic.

The fully electric CLA will be either RWD or AWD. The base model, CLA 250+ with EQ Technology, has a single motor mounted at the back, delivering 268 hp and 247 lb-ft. Mercedes claims it’s enough muscle for a 0-60 mph run in 6.6 seconds. If that’s too slow, the CLA 350 4Matic with EQ Technology completes the sprint in 4.8 seconds. This is an all-wheel-drive, dual-motor variant with 349 hp and 380 lb-ft combined. Regardless of choice, the EV versions of the new CLA won’t go any faster than 130 mph.

Mercedes installs an 85-kWh lithium-ion battery in both flavors of the CLA without a combustion engine. It quotes a maximum range of 792 kilometers (492 miles) for the RWD version or a slightly lower 771 kilometers (479 miles) for the AWD model. Both numbers are estimations based on the WLTP cycle.

The compact premium sedan has been engineered with 800V tech to support DC charging at a maximum of 320 kW. It’s possible to juice up the battery of the electric CLA enough for 325 kilometers (201 miles) of range in just 10 minutes. Before the year ends, Mercedes will add a second battery by offering a lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) pack with a 58-kWh capacity.

Styling is always subjective, so we won’t debate whether it’s prettier or less appealing than the 2 Series Gran Coupe. We need to discuss the car’s size since it has increased compared to the previous generation. The CLA is now 4723 millimeters (185.9 inches) long, 1855 millimeters (73 inches) wide, and 1468 millimeters (57.8 inches) tall. It’s actually larger in every way than a 3 Series “G20.” It weighs a porky 2,135 kilograms (4,706 pounds) for the electric version with dual motors, so it’s in the same ballpark as a single-motor i5. And people are complaining that BMWs are heavy…

Hopping inside, the triple-screen layout already looks familiar because we’ve seen it on other models, not just from Mercedes. The 14-inch passenger display is optional, while the 10.25-inch driver’s and 14-inch central screens are standard. The base model also gets a panoramic sunroof, four USB-C ports (100 watts), heated and folding mirrors, and automatic climate control for rear passengers.

Following the sedan’s launch later this year, Mercedes plans to expand the CLA lineup with a new wagon. The more practical CLA Shooting Brake won’t have a direct rival to worry about in the luxury class. BMW doesn’t sell a 1 Series/2 Series Touring, and the Audi A3 doesn’t have a long-roof variant either.

