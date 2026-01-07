BMW is rolling out the proverbial red carpet for the 2027 iX3 at an event that isn’t primarily about cars. The Consumer Electronics Show focuses on technology first and foremost, and as today’s automobiles become rolling computers, it makes perfect sense to showcase the electric SUV in Las Vegas.

Bear in mind that this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the iX3 in the United States. The “NA5” made its debut on American soil back in September at a dedicated event hosted at Bathhouse Studios in New York City. However, CES 2026 brings the first modern Neue Klasse model to a much wider audience. Additionally, BMW made an extra effort by bringing two different vehicles to highlight some of the available customization options.

Both are of the “50 xDrive” variety, as it’s the only version available at launch. Another commonality between the two vehicles is the M Sport Package. BMW opted for different body colors and wheel designs to set them apart. The iX3 finished in Space Silver rides on 22-inch wheels, while the Ocean Wave Blue showcar features a smaller 21-inch set.

We were allowed to peek inside their cabins, where the optional Sport steering wheel was the shared element. BMW chose Castanea artificial leather upholstery for one iX3 and black Individual genuine leather for the other. More daring customers can opt for a white interior and even match it with a white steering wheel.

Although the 2027 iX3 is currently making a splash at CES, early adopters in the U.S. are in for a long wait. Deliveries in North America won’t begin until summer. Prices have yet to be finalized, but we know the base model will start at around $60,000. A cheaper entry-level variant is due in early 2027 with a single-motor setup. This rear-wheel-drive version is expected to start at approximately $55,000.

All iX3s for the U.S. market will come from the Debrecen plant in Hungary, possibly even after production begins at the San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico next year. As in most parts of the world, only the standard-wheelbase version is destined for America. In China, a stretched “NA6” derivative is scheduled to launch in 2026.

If SUVs aren’t your thing, the i3 debuting this year will go on sale stateside in 2027. The Munich-built electric sedan may come in slightly cheaper and possibly offer more range thanks to its lower body. We’ve also spotted an iX4 prototype, but it’s too soon to say whether it will be sold in the U.S.