There was a lot to process when BMW took the covers off the 2026 iX3. The second-generation electric SUV is a major departure from its predecessor, as the two EVs have practically nothing in common. From the exterior and interior design to the hardware and software, the “NA5” is essentially a completely new vehicle.

One interesting detail BMW highlighted in the press shots was the white steering wheel. You’re probably familiar with it by now. Should you want this daring look, you’ll have to wait a few more months. It’ll be offered as an Individual option on iX3 units built from March 2026. Unsurprisingly, the steering wheel will only be available in combination with the Digital White interior theme.

We were somewhat surprised to learn a tidbit from the iX3’s product manager. BMW won’t force customers to step up to a high-end version to unlock this option. The white steering wheel will be offered across the lineup. Whether you go for the base, M Sport, or M Sport Pro, there’ll be a box to tick to get this Individual upgrade.

Mark Berger told BMWBLOG the design is largely based on the black Sport steering wheel. However, the M badge at the bottom is missing on the white variant. As with all unusually shaped steering wheels on the 2026 iX3, it features the company’s slightly updated roundel with a flatter, cleaner appearance.

M Steering Wheel

On a related note, we learned the nicer M steering wheel won’t be limited to the iX3 equipped with the M Sport Pro Package. Starting in March 2026, it’ll be offered on the non-Pro version and even on the base trim. We suspect the design will be standard on the rumored iX3 M60, projected to arrive in the second half of next year. The hot M Performance version could enter production in July, with first deliveries likely slated for the end of the year.

Although not yet confirmed, a full-fat M version is earmarked for a late 2027 start of production. It’s too early to say whether it’ll use the same steering wheel as the M Performance model or get an exclusive design. Whatever the case, it’s certainly coming. Camouflaged prototypes have already been spotted, so it’s a matter of when rather than if.