No, we didn’t get the model year wrong in the headline. Although BMW has officially revealed the new iX3 in the United States, it won’t arrive until the 2027 model year. The company plans to begin North American deliveries next summer. In the meantime, the electric SUV made its U.S. debut over the weekend at a dedicated event hosted at Bathhouse Studios in New York City.

Rather than waiting until the second half of November for the Los Angeles Auto Show, BMW decided it was best to showcase the U.S.-spec iX3 now. It was a smart move, since cars debuting at auto shows must compete for attention. In NYC, all eyes were on the inaugural Neue Klasse model of the electric era.

BMWBLOG attended the event and captured the iX3 in Black Sapphire for the first time. BMW brought an actual U.S.-spec version, complete with amber side reflectors. We’ll admit these 1048 M wheels are probably our least favorite design. Thankfully, customers will be able to swap the 20-inch alloys for other styles of the same size or step up to 21- and 22-inch sets. It’s not immediately obvious, but the vehicle shown was equipped with the optional M Sport Package.

Most of the iX3s we’ve seen so far had the Digital White interior, but BMW USA chose a darker cabin to complement the exterior. It also skipped the unconventional steering wheel in favor of the new M wheel with the “M” badge atop the airbag cover. This design, available only in black, isn’t exactly traditional either, but dare we say it’s more conventional than the alternative. It replaces the vertical spokes at 12 and 6 o’clock with ones at 4 and 8.

BMW USA hasn’t finalized iX3 pricing, but we do know the 50 xDrive will start at under $60,000. In early 2027, a 40 xDrive will join the lineup at under $55,000. The cheaper version will likely use a smaller battery pack, with BMW quoting a range of “slightly over 300 miles” versus “up to 400 miles” for the 50 xDrive. These are preliminary estimates based on the EPA test cycle. As we recently learned, a more affordable 40 sDrive with a single-motor, rear-wheel-drive setup is also likely.

BMW will make the U.S.-bound iX3 at its all-new Debrecen factory in Hungary. That won’t change in 2027, even as production also starts in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. North American models will still come from Hungary. Meanwhile, a long-wheelbase iX3 (“NA6”) will be produced in China starting next summer, exclusively for the local market.