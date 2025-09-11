BMW chose one of Munich’s most prestigious backdrops to showcase its first Neue Klasse production model. Max-Joseph Platz, home to the Bavarian State Opera, was transformed into an open-air stage where the new 2026 BMW iX3 50 xDrive took center stage. The installation, part of BMW’s “Open Space,” was designed with some help from Designworks as well and merged historic architecture with futuristic automotive design. Under the changing light and weather of late summer in Munich, the iX3 was presented in two standout finishes—Space Silver and Ocean Wave Blue—captured in a photo gallery that highlights the crossover’s clean surfaces and bold proportions.

The setting underscored BMW’s ambition for the Neue Klasse. The reduced, more timeless design language introduced by the Neue Klasse platform was on full display, with new retractable door handles, smoother surfacing, and an illuminated interpretation of the kidney grille. In Space Silver, the sharp creases and sculpted lines reflected the classical façades of the square, while Ocean Wave Blue gave the car a more emotional character, shifting tone depending on the angle of the sun or the artificial lighting used in the installation.

Space Silver and Ocean Wave Blue Highlight Neue Klasse Design

The iX3 comes with a diversified new color palette. As BMW’s first Neue Klasse production model, it represents a generational leap in technology and design. It rides on the sixth generation of BMW’s eDrive system, incorporating cylindrical-cell batteries with significantly higher energy density. In the iX3 50 xDrive, a 108-kWh usable battery is paired with dual motors for a combined output of around 463 horsepower and 645 Newton-meters of torque. That’s enough to launch the SUV from 0 to 100 km/h in under five seconds. Range is equally impressive: BMW cites up to 805 kilometers under the WLTP cycle, with U.S. EPA figures expected to settle around 400 miles. Charging is handled by an 800-volt system that supports up to 400 kW of input, allowing the battery to replenish from 10 to 80 percent in roughly 21 minutes.

Inside the Cabin: Panoramic Vision and Digital Minimalism

Inside, the Neue Klasse philosophy is just as radical. The cabin is dominated by a 17.9-inch central touchscreen tilted toward the driver, accompanied by BMW’s new Panoramic display, which spans the lower windshield from pillar to pillar. Information can be distributed across the width of the glass, giving the driver quick access to navigation, speed, and assistance systems, while passengers can interact with entertainment and connected features. Physical controls haven’t disappeared entirely, but BMW has reimagined them: shy-tech buttons illuminate only when active, and the center console retains a pared-down set of essentials.

New Colors Coming Later As Well

Color and trim options play a big role in shaping the new iX3’s character. Alongside Space Silver and Ocean Wave Blue, buyers will have access to Alpine White, Sapphire Black, Polarized Grey, and M Brooklyn Grey at launch. Fire Red, called Vegas Red in the U.S., will join the lineup in the spring of 2026. There is also a Frozen Grey color which we’ve seen behind the scenes and it’s fantastic. The photos taken in Munich also show the iX3 with the optional M Sport Package, which brings a more aggressive diffuser.

Production of the new iX3 begins this November at BMW’s new plant in Debrecen, Hungary, the company’s first facility built specifically for Neue Klasse vehicles. Deliveries in Europe will kick off in the spring of 2026, followed by the U.S. market in the summer. China will also receive a long-wheelbase variant built locally (codename NA6), reflecting the model’s global ambitions.

[Photos: @quirin_schoen]